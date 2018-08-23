For Edna Karr football coach Brice Brown, his interactions with his players don't end when practice does.
Brown spends each night call every one of his players. He might ask them what their weekend plans are, if they ate dinner or what their shirt size is.
The point of his call, however, isn't just to get answers to his questions, a Washington Post report reveals. Brown is actually calling to hear from his players and make sure they're alive.
More than drawing up the X's and O's that have won the Cougars the past two Class 4A state championships, Brown has made it his personal mission to make sure none of his players end up a statistic -- like the 589 people shot in New Orleans in 2017, or one of the 100-plus homicides the city has experienced every year for the past 49 years.
Brown's mission stems from the loss of former player Tollette "Tonka" George, who was shot to death in Algiers in 2016, which Brown says changed the way he viewed football and his role as coach.
The report gives a detailed account of the lengths Brown will go to fulfill this mission by focusing on his relationship with Ronnie Jackson, a senior running back for the Cougars this season. This includes constant phone calls, delivering food to him to keep him off the streets and the occasional test to teach Jackson to be a "fighter" instead of a "quitter."
"I wasn't called for X's and O's," Brown said to the Washington Post. "Our call is to save them."
Read the Washington Post's full report on Brown here.