A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, the Sewerage and Water Board announced Saturday afternoon.
Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice. Residents who have weakened immune systems are advised not to wash hands, or shower or bath.
All other residents are advised to take precautions for the below hygiene actions:
- Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water.
- Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the Louisiana Office of Public Health – Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section.
Water pressure dropped after a momentary loss of power to a water distribution pump at the Carrollton Water Plant shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, the S&WB said in a news release. Water pressure quickly stabilized, but not before causing pressure at a gauge in the Lower 9th Ward to register below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).
Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area.
