Arthur Silverman, a prolific artist who created dozens of pieces of art for prominent public locations throughout New Orleans, died Monday after battling advanced dementia. He was 95.
Silverman began creating sculptures in the 1970s after working for three decades as a physician.
Born in New York City in 1923, Silverman moved to New Orleans to study medicine at Tulane University. He received a bachelor's degree in 1944 and a medical degree in 1947 and went on to pursue a career as a urologist.
He was a respected doctor and never intended to pursue two careers, he told author Laura Claverie in 2009 for an article in New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles.
But he had a change of heart as he entered his 50s, he said.
"One day a physician friend of mine confided that he didn't have much time to live and said, 'Art, if there's anything you want to do in this world, do it now,' " Silverman told Claverie. "He made me think."
So he left medicine and began pursuing art full-time. He started by carving wood and turned to sculpture after being inspired by his friends, the famed sculptor Enrique Alvarez and Newcomb College art professor Jules Struppeck.
Ultimately, he created more than 400 metal sculptures, ranging from 60-foot stainless steel installations to creations just inches high. Many of them are based on the tetrahedron, a shape with four triangular faces.
His sculptures have been installed at more than 30 public buildings in the New Orleans area, including the Tulane Law School and the A.B. Freeman School of Business, East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, the Entergy Centre on Poydras Street and Temple Sinai on St. Charles Avenue.
His works have also been featured in prestigious museums and important private collections, such as the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation in Los Angeles and the Fisher Family Collection in San Francisco.
Around the country, his work has also been exhibited in galleries in New York, Chicago, Memphis and Atlanta.
He was honored by the New Orleans Museum of Art as one of the city's most "esteemed" local artists.
Silverman enjoyed a more than 45-year career as an artist. Until his late 80s, he was still working seven days a week doing drawings in his art studio, and he continued making art by compressing cardboard with glue up until his death, according to his daughter-in-law, Lindy Silverman.
"What he could do in the end was just amazing," she said. "It was incredibly amazing."
Silverman was married for 63 years to Mercedes Sontheimer Silverman, a woman who "in many ways was his cheerleader" for both his artistic and medical careers, according to his son, Jon Silverman. She died in 2008 at the age of 84.
In 2009, he told Claverie that his life had "just been a wonderful ride."
“So much of what has happened to me in my life was almost accidental,” he said. “I never dreamed that I’d be a professional artist and that I’d have two successful careers."
Survivors include two sons, Jim and Jon Silverman; a daughter, Linda Silverman Buczek; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Woodward Way, a space in the Newcomb Art Museum on the Tulane campus.