Entergy New Orleans has spent at least $96 million on plans to build a New Orleans East power plant that were approved by the City Council last year, a fact that has complicated efforts to rescind the council’s decision, officials said this week.
The expenses were revealed Wednesday in a new plea from Entergy for the council to scrap its plans to reconsider the plant in February and instead accept a $5 million settlement payment from the utility.
Entergy’s new CEO David Ellis also offered concessions to the council that his company had not offered previously, including the creation of a company ethics code aimed at preventing the type of schemes to cook up phony support for utility projects that landed Entergy in the mess with the council in the first place.
In a letter to the council, Ellis also committed to triennial reviews of new technologies that could boost the power plant’s efficiency or reduce its emissions.
Ellis said the $210 million plant would bring reliable power to New Orleanians, and that Entergy has already spent $96 million on the equipment associated with it and the contractors who will construct it.
“Delays would not only result in additional costs, but they would leave customers unnecessarily and unreasonably exposed to reliability risks for a longer period than is necessary,” Ellis wrote.
City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who chairs the committee that regulates Entergy, acknowledged the hiccup the utility's expenses has brought to the council's deliberations.
"These costs, which have been verified through invoices, represent an incredibly high 'exit' fee for scrapping NOPS; even if we did scrap the plant, ratepayers would have nothing to show for it except potentially a big bill," she said Wednesday.
But a group that has long opposed the gas plant said Entergy incurred costs for that project at “its own risk,” especially since the council’s approval of the plant has been challenged in court.
“Entergy has recklessly gone forward and incurred charges, but ratepayers in the city of New Orleans should not be put on the hook for it,” said Monique Harden of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, one of the groups suing over the project.
The push to rescind the 6-1 approval had already been hanging by a thread, and Wednesday's events suggest that at least one council member is rethinking that push amid Entergy's more recent attempts to polish its public image and lend a more receptive ear to council demands.
Other members who have been involved in that effort either could not be reached Thursday or declined to provide comment.
At issue for Moreno and her colleagues this February is whether a scheme by one of Entergy’s contractors to hire actors to voice support for the plant so tainted the deliberations that the council must send Entergy back to the drawing board.
Entergy said last year the gas plant would prevent widespread outages and quickly jump-start a significant portion of the city’s grid should power be compromised after a hurricane. But Harden’s group and others said Entergy should use more environmentally friendly technologies to provide power.
After a council probe found Entergy culpable in the actors scheme, members seemed ready at an October meeting to simply fine the utility $5 million. But after some audience members pleaded with the body to instead reverse its vote, Jason Williams and Jared Brossett said they would consider that approach.
The council initially planned to consider a revote on Jan. 23. But members delayed that move by a month, claiming they needed more time to hear from their advisors and the public.
The expense list detailed by the council’s advisors and released by Entergy on Thursday throws another wrinkle in those plans. It indicates Entergy has spent $96 million on work done to prepare for the new plant between March and December.
Entergy has committed to spend another $32 million for other work done during that period. The work includes “pre-construction activities” such as engineering and the manufacturing of the company’s new reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE) and the generators that accompany them.
The engines were expected to arrive at the Port of New Orleans this week, the utility said. Entergy has bought other equipment, incurred payroll costs, paid taxes and paid other regulatory costs.
Most of the plant’s assembly had been put on hold pending an air permit from the state Department of Environmental Quality. But Entergy got that permit Thursday, an Entergy spokesman said.
Joe Rogers of Legend Consulting Limited of Denver, which has long advised the council on Entergy issues, said Thursday that he requested and has examined confidential invoices that largely corroborate Entergy’s claims.
And Basile Uddo from the international law firm, Dentons US, another council adviser, said that even if the council does rescind its vote, ratepayers would be charged for what Entergy spent last year, as well as money the utility spent over the past month.
“It would be a significant amount that would be recoverable from the ratepayer,” he said. If the council kills the plant in February, those costs would appear on customers' bills at least one year after the council's decision, Entergy officials said.
