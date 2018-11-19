When the city of New Orleans' water system failed early Saturday, one Sewerage and Water Board employee was reportedly left to fix a slew of power and pump problems in a limited time before a boil water advisory for a chunk of Orleans Parish was needed, according to a WWL-TV report.

That one employee made an error when trying to bring a pump back online while simultaneously dealing with a power issue in another building, sources told WWL-TV.

The report noted the issues spanned two separate buildings.

The chain of events led to a boil water advisory for much of Saturday and all of Sunday for the east bank of Orleans Parish.

City officials gave a recap Monday morning of the events that forced thousands of New Orleans residents to boil their water before consuming it over the weekend, while they also pledged to work harder to ensure these events become less frequent.

Officials released a full timeline of the event:

At 4:17 a.m., Carrollton Water Plant pump B (steam pump), Panola Station pump #2 (60 Hz), Claiborne Station pump #4 (25 Hz) and Claiborne Station pump #2 (60 Hz) were operating normally. Additionally, Claiborne Station pump #3 was operating on standby.

At 4:18 a.m., an Entergy pole was compromised near the Carrolton Water Plant in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue which caused a loss of power to Panola Station pump #2 due to an Entergy Feeder being out of service. Following this loss of power, the Carrollton Water Tower began stabilizing the system.

At 4:24 a.m., Claiborne Station pump #3 (60 Hz) was brought on line. Shortly thereafter, SWB officials contacted Entergy to understand the status of the situation and length of time for power to be restored.

At 6:19 a.m., the 60 cycle main breaker at the Claiborne Station tripped causing SWB to lose two pumps. Following this loss of power, the Carrollton Water Tower stabilized the system for about 20 minutes.

At approximately 6:42 a.m., the water tower was depleted before an additional pump was brought on line causing a drop in system pressure at various locations across the East Bank of New Orleans. The lowest system pressure reported was 7 psi. Prior to depletion, SWBNO officials attempted to bring Claiborne Station pump #1. However, due to operator error, the pump was unable to come on line.

Approximately 2-3 minutes after the system pressure dropped below 20 psi, Claiborne Station pump #1 was brought on line and the main breaker was corrected bringing Claiborne pumps #2 & #3 on line.

At 6:50 a.m., this system restored pressure above 20 psi.