As they did last year, Aisha Cooper and Karla Darby took a bus to the 2018 Essence Festival with about 40 other people from Kingstree, S.C.
But they saw a marked difference Saturday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and its daytime seminars, demonstrations and fashion booths.
“It’s way more people than last year,” said Cooper, 41, as she sat talking with Darby at a table in the center’s outer lobby.
“I was just telling her that I’m not enjoying myself as much. It’s too congested for me,” Darby said.
Friday night's Essence concert sold out all 45,000 seats at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, more than double the crowd that the stadium held last year on opening night.
On Saturday afternoon, those increased numbers were reflected both in the Convention Center and across the city, where Essence visitors seemed to be everywhere: riding streetcars, pedaling rented blue bicycles, gathering in art galleries and meeting up at black-owned businesses to eat and drink.
While Essence’s night concerts are known for audiences of African-American patrons dressed to the nines and dancing in the aisles, its daytime “empowerment” sessions, which focus primarily on black women, have long been more mellow and loosely attended.
Still, most of those faced with longer queues and sightlines blocked by moving crowds of people seemed largely unbothered. In visits inspired partly by the 2017 Essence-themed movie "Girls Trip," many women just took a break from the crowd and bonded with their girlfriends.
Midafternoon on Saturday, three recent engineering graduates from Florida A&M University sat on a ledge next to a Convention Center escalator, giggling with each other and people-watching.
“Our feet hurt, so we’re just resting,” said Garneisha Hibbert, 25, as she sat with Felicia Jones and Carren Brown, also 25.
However, Carrie Hillard, 30, passed by with three of her girlfriends from the University of Florida, saying, “I really don’t want to be here.” Hillard, a self-confessed introvert who borders on reclusive, said the large crowds made her feel claustrophobic. Yet she was determined to be there because she believes in what Essence offers during its daytime sessions: “Sisterhood, bonding and girl empowerment,” she said.
As the afternoon wore on, Michigan State University classmates Dinita Caldwell and Jamilia King posed for a photo wearing two golden plastic crowns that Walmart was giving away to pay tribute to the black queens of the world, using the tagline #reignon.
The two had spent the entire day in the Convention Center, networking; listening to talks on finances, beauty and fitness; and learning more about black culture and traditions, they said.
Finally, the two women had found a place where they didn’t have to search for beauty products made for their hair and their skin color, said King, who lives in a suburb outside Indianapolis.
Caldwell, who lives outside Austin, Texas, said she must drive at least 30 minutes from home to get the right products, usually from a beautician or a hairstylist in the city.
The two classmates also took turns recounting one of the day’s seminars, where they’d heard about “the doll test” that black psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark first used in the 1940s to show how black children often assign more positive characteristics to white dolls. When that test was recently redone, the results were still the same, demonstrating the continuing effects of this country’s chronic racism, they said.
So King said she left the day’s sessions with a better understanding not only of history but also of why crowds of women like her were drawn to the Essence Festival.
“Here today, we heard beauty and fitness experts who were here for us, who told us how to accentuate our differences, not hide them,” she said.