Airport officials are urging holiday travelers to leave home early and be prepared for heavy traffic, long lines and full parking lots on one of the busiest days of the year for air travel.

Erin Burns, spokeswoman for Louis Armstrong International Airport, said travelers should aim to get to the airport two hours before their domestic flights, and expect traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport.

“We are definitely advising people to give themselves some extra time to get to the airport,” she said. “We’re expecting a lot of traffic this holiday week.”

+3 Although New Orleans airport parking is tight during summer, relief is en route, officials say It’s become as much a staple of summer in New Orleans as mosquitoes and sweat stains: the dreaded “lot full” sign at Louis Armstrong Internati…

Burns said that as of roughly 10 a.m., the long-term and credit-card lots are full, but there is space in the short-term lot, albeit at higher, short-term rates. Only when the short-term lot fills up will the airport open up its overflow lots, an adjustment it typically announces through Facebook or its Twitter feed, which is @NO_Airport.

Burns said there are additional Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies working traffic detail to keep things moving, and the airport could enact a detour affecting vehicles approaching from Airline Drive if traffic becomes too snarled up.

Those cars typically can get to the drop-off spot, though at peak travel times that can cause congestion. If the detour is enacted, those vehicles are routed along the access road so everyone converges on the drop-off at the same spot.

+2 Here's DOTD's top plan for connecting I-10, new Kenner airport; see animation, how to give input The state Department of Transportation and Development will take one final round of public input Tuesday on its preferred plan to get vehicles…

Burns said the Thanksgiving holiday is already the busiest time of the year for the airport, and 2018 will see 26,000 more seats than there were on flights last year.

She said Sunday and Monday are actually the heaviest travel days of the season. As for today, travel will peak at about 3 p.m. and stay heavy through the evening.

Burns said federal Transportation Security Administration personnel have K-9 units available and can switch to having dogs sniff passengers if security lines get too long. Either way, though, it’s best to arrive with plenty of time.

“We’re just asking that they pack their patience along with the rest of their luggage,” she said.