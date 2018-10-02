The committee tasked with selecting a developer for Charity Hospital has chosen 1532 Tulane Partners as its preferred partner, marking a key step towards re-making the long-vacant hospital into the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment project in downtown New Orleans.

LSU announced Tuesday that 1532 Tulane Partners was chosen by the LSU Charity Hospital Redevelopment Project Management Committee, which will recommend the development team to the LSU Board of Supervisors for approval upon negotiation of the final details of the proposed plan.

Tulane Partners' proposal was chosen over a competing plan from HRI Properties. Both teams had recently submitted plans for how to redevelop the district.

The general outlines of the plans from HRI and Tulane Partners both called for mixed-use developments, but differed in the extent to which they relied on public financing, and on the mix of businesses in the area.

Tulane Partners envisioned a mix of housing, medical research and retail development, two-thirds of which would be privately funded.

Tulane Partners said its plan would cost an estimated $245 million, while HRI said that the three possible scenarios it put forward would cost between $349 million and $380 million.

HRI envisioned a relocated City Hall as an anchor tenant for a complex that would also feature apartments and retail development, primarily funded by public money. It also aims to stretch the city’s tourism footprint well beyond the French Quarter.

If a redevelopment eventually comes to fruition, the plan would be a dramatic change for the 116-acre area, which now contains mainly government, university and hospital buildings.

While condos, apartments, restaurants and stores have popped up across the rest of the Central Business District in recent years, there is little housing in the Charity district and few shops or restaurants that would draw notice from anyone but nearby office workers.

Existing tax incentives, through either state or federal programs, could help finance some additional projects. Creating a tax-increment financing district, which would raise revenue that would be directed back to projects in the district, is also under consideration.