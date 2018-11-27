St. John the Baptist Parish will be able to proceed with a loan to completely replace all of its water meters, but it took a heated back-and-forth Tuesday night between the Parish Council and Parish President Natalie Robottom to get to that point.
All 17,000 of the parish’s water meters have failed over the last two years after batteries to power them were not replaced.
During much of that time, residents have had to deal with estimated bills — sometimes totaling in the hundreds of dollars for a single month — instead of actual meter readings.
The parish has had a design in place since March for a new, $16.5 million system that would replace all of the meters. The new ones, with a 20-year warranty, will record water usage every hour by sending out a radio signal.
The current meters, installed in the early to mid-2000s, sent out electronic signals that were picked up once a month by passing utility trucks. The batteries to power the meters were designed to last 10 years but now are useless.
The new system promises to address the problems, providing a more modern approach and accessibility for customers, and also self-alerting the parish when the batteries need changing.
But there’s been a holdup to rolling out the new system for the past several months.
That’s because the parish has relied on getting a $6 million low-interest loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, but to get that money — part of LDEQ’s “Green Project Reserve" — the parish had to close on the deal by the end of the year.
Everything had been done for that to go through by March, except for one thing: A parish attorney needed to sign a site certification allowing workers to go on properties to replace the meters.
To Robottom, that seemed like a formality, since it’s a power the parish authorizes for basic utility maintenance. Instead, the certification has sat unsigned for months, which Robottom blamed on the council.
“Here we are, eight months later, waiting for a site certificate,” Robottom said. “We’ve been working on this project for two years.”
She said the council has held things up by asking for a certificate of understanding for the project, and asking Robottom to sign it.
The District Attorney’s Office had asked for Digital Engineering, the company designing the project, to send it a certificate of understanding.
The DA’s Office hadn’t been involved in the process and wanted to make sure it fully understood the project before signing off on the site certification.
But when that request was made, the council also wanted to be included in the certificate of understanding, asking Robottom to sign it.
“I didn’t need the project explained. It’s my project,” she said Tuesday, refusing to sign.
That was part of a heated exchange between Robottom and District VI Councilman Larry Snyder as tempers grew short following six hours of various meetings that the council and Robottom had been a part of.
“This is an indication you don’t understand the project,” Snyder said.
Throughout the arguments, council members seemed confused as to what they needed to do to authorize the project, even though they said they were ready to move forward with the loan.
“I don’t know if it’s a misunderstanding or a direct dislike for each other,” Council Chairman Lennix Madere Jr. said at one point of the exchange between Snyder and the parish president, trying to figure out exactly what needed to be signed.
The council ultimately decided to go along with Robottom, who said repeatedly she could get a parish attorney to “sign tonight” on the loan’s site certification, as long as she got council approval. The certificate of understanding was irrelevant, she said, and wasn't something LDEQ asked for.
With the council’s approval of the site certification, the loan should be finalized and the project can go out for bid, with the construction portion expected to take one year.
In the meantime, water shut-offs for some delinquent bills will restart after the new year, a spokeswoman for Robottom said. Those haven’t been enforced while bills were primarily estimated. According to Utilities Director Blake Fogelman, 90 percent of meters in the parish are now being read manually.