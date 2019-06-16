The scene has become all too familiar to Terry Johnson.
A friend would be slumped in a folding chair near her tent under the Pontchartrain Expressway, apparently catching a few winks before beginning a new day.
She’d leave to scrounge up a few dollars. Hours later, she’d return to find her friend’s eyes still closed, his arms still folded in the same way.
“I done had to go find they family, because nobody don’t know they down there dead,” said Johnson, 59.
In New Orleans and dozens of other cities across the country, the bodies of those who die while homeless are often found in abandoned buildings, in cars, even on benches or chairs.
They are found by their friends, by homeless case workers or by police.
But there is no requirement that cities specifically track such deaths, although the data could give governments seeking to eradicate homelessness new insights into solving the problem.
The lack of a death tally also makes cities’ federally mandated annual count of those who are homeless somewhat misleading, if a rise or fall in the number of those currently on the streets is alone used to praise or criticize cities’ work to address the issue, advocates say.
New Orleans was lauded for sharply reducing the peak in homelessness it experienced after Hurricane Katrina, but it has seen only slight decreases in more recent years.
“If the number of people experiencing homelessness went down, how much was for a good reason — that we housed them — and how much was due to the tragedy of homeless people dying before we could get the resources to house them?” said Martha Kegel of UNITY of Greater New Orleans, which coordinates the annual count for the government.
With those realities in mind, and after a volunteer effort to count the number of homeless people who died drew public attention, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration began asking other cities for advice on how best to track the numbers.
If that effort comes to fruition, Kegel and others say, the city will have joined the vanguard of jurisdictions that have strategically dedicated resources toward addressing homelessness.
It’s not as though no one has ever tried to count those who have died in the city while homeless.
Back in 2007, social worker Mike Miller was working with UNITY to get people off the streets and into shelters. Every year, they held a candlelight vigil to honor those who died before they could be housed.
“We were doing it piecemeal, asking folks, ‘Well, who died?' And then writing it down,” Miller said.
After Miller began working for the New Orleans Police Department in 2016, he, Rachel Cheramie-Gagliano of the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office and Robyn Burchfield of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services launched a volunteer effort to count the dead, receiving no city support.
With access to police video of bodies found in derelict buildings or near homeless shelters, they soon realized how many people the vigils had been missing. They began digging into each person’s background, such as whether they had given a shelter as their home address when stopped by police.
Their list, though not comprehensive, showed 53 homeless deaths in 2016 and 60 the following year.
Forty died just from January to June of 2018. But the full picture for that year is unclear. That's because Miller left the NOPD for a job with the Louisiana Air National Guard, and the NOPD did not allow him to access the department's computer system so that his "passion project" might continue.
Miller concedes that even that effort needed more manpower. "What you really want to do is triangulate as many sources as you can," such as hospitals, first responders, case workers, police and the coroner, he said.
In the absence of federal guidance, cities across the country have taken varying approaches to such a count.
In Sacramento, Cailfornia, the coroner's office works with the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness to produce an annual report on deaths, said Bob Erlenbusch, the coalition’s executive director. If someone dies in an open field or in a car, but no address or next of kin can be found, they may be added to the list.
In Los Angeles, the practice is similar. Portland, Oregon, counts those who die and have been homeless and disabled for a year or more, while noting that its figures are conservative.
Just how such a count would work locally is something the Cantrell administration is digging into, according to emails received in response to a recent public records request.
After a review of work in Portland and Seattle, Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno told Cantrell's deputy chief of staff, Liana Elliott, and other officials in April that it appeared "the coroner's office is the best place to record and track this data."
A Cantrell spokesman said the city's work to study best practices elsewhere continues, that it plans to share information with people "who currently hold this data," and that regulations on the matter will be forthcoming.
Asked about the lack of federal guidance, a Housing and Urban Development Department official said the government already requires two measures that gauge the scale of homelessness.
One is the annual "point in time count," in which workers go out and physically count people on the streets, in shelters, in abandoned buildings and elsewhere on the same night each year. The other is an account of what services individual homeless clients have received over time. Both can be used to track trends, that official said.
HUD also referenced the National Coalition to End Homelessness, which encourages volunteers to track the names of the dead “as best as possible” and hold vigils like the one in which Miller participated.
But a separate and well-informed death count could offer a more nuanced explanation of why the homeless population in New Orleans appears to be slowly dropping, which is often touted as a sign the city's efforts are working, Kegel said.
It could help UNITY better understand where homeless people are sleeping — and later dying — so that case workers might find and serve them.
For Johnson and her fiance, Harry Chestnut Jr., anything that would speed up efforts to help people on the street would be welcome.
Because Chestnut, 63, was recently approved for a house, he said, he and Johnson are two of the lucky ones. But too many have passed on long before help came.
"I’ve had so many friends who have died," Johnson said.