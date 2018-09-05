Travel expenses for a California mosquito control conference drew criticism from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office in a report on the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement District that was made public this week.
The auditors also repeated some concerns from last year's audit report, including the district's high fund balance, which amounted to $22.8 million at the end of 2017.
The district did make some of the changes recommended in last year's report, including updating its credit policy to require a board member to review and approve the director's credit card purchases. But a review of two of those statements showed no evidence that policy is actually being carried out, this year's audit said.
The report also criticized a $24,437 trip to San Diego for the American Mosquito Control Association's annual meeting in February 2017.
Four district employees and four board members attended the conference. But the district also paid for an unpaid board adviser; its legal counsel, who is paid by contract; and five traveling companions.
The district had no legal obligation to pay for the adviser, the lawyer or those who came along as companions, the audit said, and doing so may have violated a provision of the Louisiana Constitution that prohibits the loan, pledge or donation of public funds.
The district spent $2,386 on its lawyer's travel costs, $2,303 on the unpaid adviser's costs and $3,209 on the five companions' costs, although it received timely reimbursement for the cost of the companions' travel.
District officials, in their response to the audit, said that initially paying for the companions' travel was done as a "matter of convenience" and that the cost was reimbursed prior to or immediately after the trip. But district policy now states that no travel expenses will be paid for companions, reimbursed or otherwise.
The district also gave a lengthy explanation of the value of its advisers, saying that they include professors of entomology and a retired veterinarian who attend conferences to stay current on mosquito control research and practices.
But, the district said, it voted in August to stop the practice of paying its advisers' expenses while voting not to seek repayment for the 2017 trip.
On the question of the fund balance, the auditor noted that at the end of 2016 it had stood at $23.5 million, $700,000 more than a year later, and that from 2009 to 2016 the district received more in property tax revenue that it spent on operating costs, suggesting the tax could safely be reduced.
Last year, district officials responded by providing a 10-year projection that indicated the balance will be completely eliminated by 2026, the year that its tax is up for renewal.
But while the auditor recommended that the district adopt the 10-year projection, update it annually and adjust the millage rate as needed, auditors found no evidence that the board had adopted the projection.
What's more, the $700,000 decrease in the balance in 2017 was less than the $1.4 million that the district had predicted.
The new report advises the district to reanalyze the projected changes in the fund balance and provide the information to its board of commissioners annually. The board should then adopt those projections "and consider whether adjustments to the current millage are necessary," the audit said.