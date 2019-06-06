Saying the stores may be hampering residents' access to healthy foods, the New Orleans City Council directed city planners Thursday to consider ways to limit the number of discount stores in New Orleans East and other parts of the city.
The council unanimously told the City Planning Commission to consider new spacing restrictions for stores such as Dollar General and Family Dollar, as a way to prevent the retail chains from clustering in one area.
After it holds a public hearing on the subject, the commission will also consider requiring operators of the stores to clean their premises more frequently and ensure their buildings’ designs are compatible with nearby buildings.
The commission will further consider relaxing some rules for full-service grocers in neighborhoods where few such groceries exist, in a bid to bring healthier foods to so-called “food desert” areas.
“I’m a firm believer that all of our neighborhoods deserve a wide variety of businesses to address their day-to-day needs,” said Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who co-sponsored the motion with Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen. “That means, in part, ensuring the proper spacing from this type of retailer, to prevent them from dominating specific areas of the city.”
The restrictions that the planners will consider are largely in line with recommendations from a study that commission staffers completed last year.
That study found that, of the 36 discount stores in New Orleans, a third are in New Orleans East. That area has only three full-service grocery stores: a Walmart on Bullard Avenue, a Winn-Dixie on Chef Menteur Highway and a Save a Lot on Lake Forest Boulevard.
The discount stores tend to crop up in “food deserts” where few major grocery stores exist. Once there, they undercut prices at “mom and pop” retailers, which can eventually drive those smaller stores to close down, planners said.
Discount stores also can reap a higher return on their investment than other retail stores, the Planning Commission study said. It costs about $250,000 to open a typical Dollar General in a new leased space, company officials told the planners. By contrast, it costs Rouses up to $5 million to open a supermarket.
Planers will consider whether to ban new discount stores from opening within a mile of any other discount store in certain neighborhoods, and within two miles of another store in other areas.
New Orleans East and Algiers would largely be subject to the two-mile restriction, while more centrally located areas would largely be subject to the one-mile ban, under the study’s recommendations.
City planners will also consider whether to allow an additional 5,000 square feet of floor area for grocers wishing to set up shop in areas that generally lack access to healthy, nutritious food. The stores would have to dedicate the extra shelf space to fresh and nonprocessed frozen foods, the study said.
If small groceries in New Orleans East are losing business to discount stores, that wouldn’t surprise Kansas State University associate professor David Procter, who has studied the discount stores’ impact upon rural communities.
“We have done surveys of owners, and the No. 1 challenge that real grocery stores report to us is competition with Dollar General stores,” Procter said in an interview. “I would imagine it would be the same way in urban areas.”
Dollar General did not respond to a request for comment. But CEO Todd Vasos said last year that the company planned in 2018 to remodel 400 stores across the country to include more space for frozen produce.
The company already has about 400 stores that carry produce.
"We see it as a competitive advantage, especially in rural areas where there isn't a lot of competition and/or food choices — especially healthy food choices — for our core consumers," Vasos said in an archived conference call that is quoted in the study.