Diversified Foods is seeking a break on property taxes to help offset the cost of expanding its Madisonville plant, the largest of three recent requests made to the St. Tammany Parish Council under new rules that give local governments a say in awarding the generous tax breaks.

The food manufacturing and distribution company said its $15.5 million frozen-foods plant expansion is expected to bring an additional 44 jobs to the parish. The company is seeking a 10-year property tax break under Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a state-sponsored benefit offered to manufacturers who promise to create jobs.

The request, which was formally discussed by St. Tammany Parish officials on Monday, is the first made in the parish under the recent rule changes that shifted more power over the exemptions to local governments and other entities that are funded by property taxes.

Rykert Toledano, chairman of the Parish Council's Finance Committee, told the applicants that they were guinea pigs.

Diversified Foods' request was by the far the largest of the three, with Dependable Glass Works seeking tax relief on an investment of about $539,000 and Mechanical Equipment Company Inc. on nearly $300,000.

Under the program, companies pay only 20 percent of the property taxes that would be assessed on their new investment for a 10-year period. For Diversified Foods, that would be a savings of $1.9 million.

Until last year, the program, known as ITEP, allowed the state to grant exemptions to property taxes with little or no input from the local governments that rely on property taxes to fund local services.

The Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry voted in June to let local taxing authorities give a "yea" or "nay" to new tax breaks after the state vets the applications.

The council's Finance Committee voted to recommend that the full Parish Council approve all three applications when it meets Thursday. The parish School Board, which also has a say in granting tax breaks, will hear from the applicants at a committee meeting Thursday, with a vote the following week.

Chris Massengill, executive director of the St. Tammany Development District, urged the Finance Committee to approve all three applications.

While acknowledging that the Diversifed Foods application represents a net loss in terms of tax revenue, Massengill said the expansion will mean the retention of 88 existing jobs as well as the addition of new ones, to the tune of $44 million in payroll over the next 20 years and $7 million in payments to vendors.

But while the Finance Committee gave its stamp of approval, members questioned Diversified Foods closely about safety at its plant. Members pointed to an ammonia leak in October 2015 that forced the closure of Interstate 12 for six hours and the evacuation of Diversified Foods and Champagne Beverages.

Councilman Steve Stefancik asked the company's representative, Scott Budak, if Diversified Foods had constructed a second road out of its property, stressing the safety risk of a leak.

"If the wind had shifted, they'd probably all been dead," he said, referring to workers at the plant.

Clint Ory, chief of administration for St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 13, also spoke, saying that the plant creates a unique hazard because of its size and the fact that it uses anhydrous ammonia.

Other taxpayers in the fire district who don't have a tax exemption are paying so that officials can be prepared to address that risk, he said. The Fire District receives 29 mills in property taxes, and Ory said that it will lose about $300,000 in revenue over the next decade from this exemption.

Diversified Foods also received an exemption when it initially built its plant, Ory said, and that doesn't expire until 2020.

The fire district doesn't oppose economic development, Ory said, but the parish must understand that there is a cost to such exemptions. Continued growth in the area is allowing the fire district to get enough revenue to meet its needs, he said, but problems will arise should growth slow.

The fire district has answered 59 calls at the plant in 10 years, he said, two of them ammonia leaks.

Committee members Gene Bellisario and Toledano urged the company to work with the fire district to address its needs.

"There's a chance here for a partnership ... maybe there's a way to defray some of your costs," Toledano said. "I'm imploring you to do that, and I will follow up in a few months."