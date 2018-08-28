St. John the Baptist Parish voters will decide Dec. 8 whether the parish will spend more money on its mosquito control services, as part of an effort Parish President Natalie Robottom said is needed to fight rising rates of the West Nile virus.
The Parish Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to call the special election to rededicate some of the 0.96-mill property tax that goes toward the parish's public health unit to focus more on mosquito control measures, such as spraying and testing.
Louisiana has the highest number of human West Nile infections in 2018 of any state, according to an Aug. 21 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although St. John did not have any of the 18 confirmed human cases in that report, numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show the parish is fifth in the state in the number of mosquitoes that have tested positive for the virus.
According to the parish administration, the health unit tax has generated about a $100,000 surplus, also prompting the call for a rededication.
The administration also stressed that this is not a new tax, but rather redirecting current money to mosquito-fighting efforts.
“This is the perfect time for thinking of the health care of the community,” said Councilman-at-large Larry Sorapuru.
The council also considered putting a redistribution of the library tax up to voters in December, but it ultimately decided to push that off to a later date.
That’s a much larger tax than the one for the health unit. The library tax is currently at 9.94 mills, bringing in about $4 million per year.
Robottom said that tax is also creating surplus money, and her financial team called for that to be rededicated.
In the case of the library, though, the plan is to rededicate the money to another purpose completely, such as drainage. Unlike with health, that would technically create a new tax, taking mills away from the libraries and putting them toward something else.
The council decided not to put the idea on the December ballot for that reason. Because it would create a new tax — though not cost taxpayers more money — it wouldn’t go on the tax rolls until 2019 and the revenue gained from it couldn’t be budgeted until 2020.
It can be approved by voters sometime next year with the same results, officials said.
The council assured members of the public at the meeting that when it does come up with a plan for rededication, there will still be more than enough to fund and expand the libraries.
“I don’t ever want to hurt the library or any educational institution in this parish,” Sorapuru said.
The council discussed little else at the meeting, voting at 8:38 p.m. to table all remaining items so members could get home and shower. Water to all of LaPlace was set to be shut off at 10 p.m. after a contractor broke a water line Monday.