The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will have heart surgery this week, adding clarity days after the band suddenly pulled out of this year's Jazz Fest lineup.
The 75-year-old is expected to undergo heart valve replacement surgery Friday in New York, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by Drudge Report and then confirmed by Rolling Stone.
The Rolling Stones will not appear at 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest after postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.
The band announced Saturday it would miss its scheduled and highly anticipated perfomance at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, citing then-undisclosed medical issues involving Jagger that required the postponement of their latest tour.
Jagger was scheduled to have the surgery this week in New York, according to the report. No additional details of the planned procedure were immediately made public.
"I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger said in a tweet Saturday morning. "I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."
As big as the build-up was for the Rolling Stones' appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the disappointment over the band’…
The band's No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.
Landing the Rolling Stones for Jazz Fest was, in producer Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.” They were set to headline the second "Locals Thursday" of the event's 50th anniversary, which would have kicked off the festival's second weekend.
The festival spans eight days this year, compared to the traditional seven over a two-week stretch. Gates open on Thursday, April 25 with the final day of performances coming 10 days later on Sunday, May 5.
To cover the Stones’ multi-million-dollar fee, the festival priced tickets for that day at $185 – more than double Jazz Fest’s regular at-the-gate price, but in line with pricing for other stops on the Stones’ upcoming No Filter stadium tour of North America.
Jazz Fest officials said more information will come about ticket refunds and the May 2 music lineup.
An initial sale of the tickets quickly sold out, with a line that stretched clean around the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Festival organizers on Tuesday announced additional tickets would be made available for sale.
The Boss forever etched his name in Jazz Fest lore via his epic set with the Seeger Sessions Band in 2006, the first after Hurricane Katrina. He’s returned twice more with the E Street Band. With his much-acclaimed, one-man Broadway show wrapping up Dec. 15, he’ll need something to keep himself busy in 2019. That might include releasing an allegedly completed solo album and hitting the road to promote it and/or the 35th anniversary of his landmark “Born in the U.S.A.” album. Playing “Born in the U.S.A.” in its entirety at Jazz Fest would be epic.
Billy Joel has performed at Jazz Fest twice -- in 2008 and 2013, and had a New Orleans performance as recently as 2017. Joel is a longtime fan of New Orleans and its music; he cited Fats Domino as one of his inspirations to play rock 'n' roll on piano. Looks like the "Piano Man" is due for another in 2019?
U2 is a next-generation superstar act that has a history with longtime Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis and New Orleans. Though U2, like all acts of that stature, plans out tours long in advance, we're holding out hope on this one.
Elton John is currently on a three-year farewell tour that puts him in Europe at the beginning of May. Would Vienna mind if we borrowed him for a night? We wouldn't put a dramatic cross-continent odyssey past an artist so known for his extravagance.
Beyonce and New Orleans go way back. She has delivered countless jawdropping performances in New Orleans. Adding the other members of Queen B's retired but beloved girl group Destiny's Child would put a novel spin on an act that New Orleans knows and loves.
The trio reunited last year when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyonce onstage at 2018 Coachella. Perhaps B would make another exception for Jazz Fest?