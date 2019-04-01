The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will have heart surgery this week, adding clarity days after the band suddenly pulled out of this year's Jazz Fest lineup.

The 75-year-old is expected to undergo heart valve replacement surgery Friday in New York, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by Drudge Report and then confirmed by Rolling Stone.

The band announced Saturday it would miss its scheduled and highly anticipated perfomance at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, citing then-undisclosed medical issues involving Jagger that required the postponement of their latest tour.

Jagger was scheduled to have the surgery this week in New York, according to the report. No additional details of the planned procedure were immediately made public.

"I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger said in a tweet Saturday morning. "I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

The band's No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Landing the Rolling Stones for Jazz Fest was, in producer Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.” They were set to headline the second "Locals Thursday" of the event's 50th anniversary, which would have kicked off the festival's second weekend.

The festival spans eight days this year, compared to the traditional seven over a two-week stretch. Gates open on Thursday, April 25 with the final day of performances coming 10 days later on Sunday, May 5.

To cover the Stones’ multi-million-dollar fee, the festival priced tickets for that day at $185 – more than double Jazz Fest’s regular at-the-gate price, but in line with pricing for other stops on the Stones’ upcoming No Filter stadium tour of North America.

Jazz Fest officials said more information will come about ticket refunds and the May 2 music lineup.

An initial sale of the tickets quickly sold out, with a line that stretched clean around the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Festival organizers on Tuesday announced additional tickets would be made available for sale.