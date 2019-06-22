After a selection process that took place almost entirely behind closed doors, the head of the Montgomery, Alabama, Housing Authority has emerged as the top choice for executive director of the Housing Authority of New Orleans.
Evette Hester, 54, is the lone remaining finalist among 11 candidates the board vetted for the chance to succeed Gregg Fortner, board members said Saturday.
It’s unclear who else applied for the job, however. Citing federal rules, the board has refused to provide the resumés, or even the names, of the 10 other applicants, including a second finalist who withdrew and two semifinalists.
That has added a layer of secrecy to a process seen as vital to ensuring that HANO remains on a steady course when Fortner steps down next month after five years.
One person in the know, however, is Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who has given the Montgomery official her blessing.
“We met with the mayor and Ms. Hester yesterday and it went very well," said Cantrell's director of housing policy and community development, Majorianna Willman.
HANO said it will identify the other 10 applicants once the board has officially approved Hester, a legal position under review by The Advocate's attorney.
If the federally funded agency’s view is correct, it suggests a federally sanctioned exception to state laws that typically require public bodies to keep citizens apprised of major decisions.
Hester, a Baltimore native, would be the second locally appointed director since HANO returned to local control in 2014 after a dozen-year federal receivership brought on by years of mismanagement and corruption at the agency.
The authority has had to balance its budget in recent years through unpopular moves like staff cuts and drawing down from its surplus, as funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has dwindled.
After embracing a strategy of redeveloping, rather than selling, roughly 200 "scattered-site" properties across the city, HANO also been criticized by some affordable-housing advocates for moving too slowly to get those units redone.
Fortner was further criticized for what some described as a brusque management style. He said in February he would step down in July, citing "negative perceptions" about HANO that have persisted despite his efforts.
But Hester was all smiles Saturday as she answered questions from board members about her more than 25-year career in public housing. Most recently, she spent 12 years as executive director of Montgomery's authority, which serves roughly 4,000 families and has a $50 million budget.
She said she looks forward to focusing on the quality of subsidized housing in New Orleans.
"I know sometimes the bricks and mortar are overlooked, but it is an important foundation to stabilizing the communities, and stabilizing the families," she said.
Hester has served some of the city's residents before. Before moving to Alabama, she was vice president for housing operations at the Houston Housing Authority and helped house thousands of New Orleanians who evacuated to Houston after their homes were ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
"It was quite an experience, and (there were) lessons learned in looking at our own (operation) ... so that should we face something similar, (we knew) how to best move forward," she said.
She also has worked in Petersburg, Virginia; her native Baltimore; Philadelphia; and Chester, Pennsylvania, in various management roles.
Members of an ad hoc search committee voted to recommend Hester to the full board, which will vote on her on Tuesday.
That committee was advised by a private search firm, Gans, Gans & Associates, which contacted 29 would-be candidates and screened 16 for the job.
The firm recommended 11 to the full board, HANO President Casius Pealer said. Then, the board invited four of those 11 for interviews in recent months.
Two finalists emerged from the four. But the board has offered information about only Hester.
HANO attorney Kevin Oufnac cited a state attorney general's opinion that said federal rules allowed the Jefferson Housing Authority to shield applicants' information until a candidate was selected.
"The idea that a public entity can go behind closed doors and emerge with a single finalist and say, 'Trust us, we did our due diligence,' doesn't seem right to me, but I'll look into it," said Scott Sternberg, The Advocate's attorney.