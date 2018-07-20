A group led by New Orleans attorney and real estate investor John Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the long-beleaguered New Orleans African American Museum of Art, History and Culture, contending that the Treme museum defaulted on a $1 million loan and has been allowed to fall into disrepair.
The museum at 1418 Gov. Nicholls St. has been closed since 2013 because of serious problems with its buildings.
New Orleans trumpet player Irvin Mayfield took out the loan in June 2016 while serving as president of the museum's board. The loan was made by First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
In the aftermath of First NBC's collapse, the costliest failure of an American bank since the height of the 2008-10 financial crisis, federal banking regulators assumed control of nearly $1 billion of its loans.
Most of the loans were auctioned off to out-of-state investors. But using a limited-liability company called Treme Guardian, Cummings led an effort to buy the museum’s loan directly from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
That step was taken with the museum board’s blessing, according to a former member. But Geoffrey Snodgrass said he resigned from the board after the museum’s leaders later refused to work with Cummings’ group, even though he said the group offered reasonable terms with an eye toward getting the museum up and running again.
“I thought that the Treme Guardian group was the last, best chance that the museum had to survive, and I was very in favor of negotiating,” Snodgrass said.
By the time he took out the loan for the museum, Mayfield was already facing allegations that he steered charitable donations intended for the New Orleans Public Library, where he served as board chairman, to build the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City.
He resigned his post at the Treme museum not long after taking out the loan.
Since then, Mayfeld and his business partner, Ronald Markham, have been indicted on 23 counts, including allegations that they illegally funneled roughly $1.4 million from the library system to other purposes. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
In addition to Cummings, Treme Guardian consists of local business leaders Adolph Bynum, Henry Coaxum and Joan Rhodes.
Cummings opened the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, described as America's first museum focused on slavery, in 2014.
Reached by phone, he declined comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation, but he denied being interested in taking over the Treme museum himself.
“I would never own any of it,” he said. “I have no interest in it. My only interest is in making sure that it gets reopened and it’s on a sound basis.”
The $1 million First NBC promissory note was backed by the museum’s real estate, records show.
The Treme Guardian lawsuit, filed July 12 in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, alleges several missteps by the museum, including failing to make loan payments, not maintaining adequate insurance coverage and refusing to open its financial books to be examined and audited.
Additionally, the museum has let the property fall into disrepair, the lawsuit alleges. As proof, it notes that three museum structures were cited for "demolition by neglect" in April by the city's Historic District Landmarks Commission.
The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction that would order the museum to comply with the loan's terms, is set for a July 26 hearing before Judge Melvin Zeno.
Michael Griffin, the president of the museum and president and CEO of Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans, declined comment, citing the pending litigation.
After First NBC collapsed, Snodgrass said, Cummings was interested in working out a deal to take over the loan to keep it from being sold to an out-of-town buyer, likely a private equity firm that probably would have seized and sold the property in order to recoup a profit.
“It was pretty clear at that point that the museum would be foreclosed upon,” he said, “because the amount of the indebtedness, I think, did not exceed the value of the property, so anybody buying that was pretty well secured.”
However, the museum’s board gave the Cummings group the cold shoulder, Snodgrass said, and “just would not come to the table” to reach an agreement on how to move forward.
At that point, Snodgrass said, he decided to resign.
Snodgrass said he never had the impression that Cummings was interested in taking over the museum. Instead, he said, Cummings was focused on trying to “revitalize the board,” with an eye toward trying to stabilize its fundraising and get others to join who could help in that effort and get the museum open again.
For now, it’s unclear how the lawsuit will be resolved, although the parties could settle on a path forward, or Treme Guardian could eventually try to seize the property. In any case, it remains a mystery when or whether the museum will reopen.
“I think it’s really a shame that the museum has been allowed to deteriorate like it has, because it’s just a fantastic campus and it’s a tremendous asset to the city,” Snodgrass said. “But without substantial funding and substantial sponsors, they’re not going to make it.”