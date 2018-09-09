A social media firestorm erupted Sunday morning as a memo appearing to be from Kenner mayor Ben Zahn surfaced prohibiting booster clubs at city recreational facilities from buying Nike products.
“Effective immediately all purchases made by any booster club operating at any Kenner Recreation Facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation, or his designee. Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility,” an image of the memo read.
Zahn did not respond to requests for comment Sunday morning.
Donna Brazile, a Kenner native and former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, shared the memo on Twitter, saying “disappointed in my beloved City of Kenner.”
Nike has recently found itself the subject of controversy after running a commercial featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had been criticized for kneeling during the playing of the American national anthem while he played for the 49ers. Kaepernick chose to kneel as a form of protest to police killings of African-Americans.
