The Sewerage & Water Board’s contracting process suffers from poor oversight that could leave the public utility open to overcharging or paying for subpar work.

There is such disarray in the S&WB’s contracting that the utility could not even provide full documentation on the dozen agreements that auditors requested to review. And among the agreements they did review, auditors found massive amendments that balloned the cost of one contract to four times its original amount and generous spending on gifts for employees.

The report, published on Monday, was requested by state lawmakers after floods deluged the city last summer while the S&WB’s drainage system was hampered by broken pumps and power turbines.

The S&WB issued more than $584 million in contracts between 2013 and 2017, which makes the management of those agreements with outside firms a critical part of the utility's work.

The bulk of the report is dedicated to the myriad problems auditors found with the process, including some that may violate state law and a lack of firm policies to ensure the utility is paying the right amount for the work being done.

S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban, who was hired after the audit was well underway, largely agreed with the report’s findings or said changes are already underway in a response included as part of the report.

“As I have said since September during my first weeks here, if you are going to overhaul a system, you have to do it one step at a time,” Korban said in a statement emailed Monday. “We look forward to working closely with our Legislative and City partners to create a utility that is transparent, accountable and efficient.”

Some of the problems found in the report are among the most basic elements related to government contracting: tracking and managing the hundreds of contracts the S&WB issues for construction, equipment and services.

For instance, there is no centralized office within the S&WB that manages contracts, which means the utility has no one checking for trends or projecting how the costs of contracts will impact the budget.

The disorganization meant that it took the S&WB five weeks just to provide auditors with a list of the utility’s contracts and an initial request to sample 25 of them had to be scaled back to 12 because the process was taking so long.

Even then, it took seven weeks for the S&WB to provide paperwork on those agreements and it was not able to provide complete documentation for any of those contracts.

Other problems include a lax review of change orders, which are changes to contracts that add more money to account for unexpected costs. Change orders represented almost 10 percent of S&WB’s contracting costs during the time period covered by the report.

For example, a $500,000 contract to repair a turbine ended up ballooning by $4 million due to change orders, according to the report.

A policy that would require several layers of approval before a change order could go into effect was drafted in 2017 but never adopted. The report points out multiple cases where change orders were done without any approval from the Board of Directors or top officials, including a sewer lift station contract that saw four changes submitted for approval after the project was completed.

While noting that change orders are “common and often necessary,” the report found that policies aimed at ensuring they were approved, necessary and fairly priced were often not followed.

The number and size of change orders have been enough of a persistent problem at the utility that Board of Directors has asked for officials to present more detailed information about them before they are approved.

The Legislative Auditor said that it was impossible to determine whether the correct amount was paid in the five completed contracts reviewed for the report. The report also found discrepancies between the agreements and the rates actually charged and included hundreds of thousands of dollars in undocumented charges.

The report also found that employees often did not close out contracts when they were completed.

“Based on interviews with S&WB management, some users keep completed projects open in order to put money aside to pay for cost overruns on other projects,” according to the report.

The report also took the S&WB to task for hosting employee award dinners in 2013, 2014 and 2016 that cost between about $34,600 and $37,600 each. The S&WB also bought gold rings, gold-plated watches and other jewelry as employee awards, spending about $73,850 on those gifts from 2013 to 2015.

Such gifts to employees are not uncommon in the private sector, nor are they barred for public workers. But an opinion from the state Attorney General’s Office notes that the gifts awarded by the S&WB, which ranged in price from about $67 to about $450, may run afoul of the office's guidelines that service awards must be “reasonably moderate in price.”

Korban said the utility no longer holds those events.