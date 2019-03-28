Driving or parking in a bike lane in New Orleans will come with stiffer penalties under an ordinance passed by the City Council on Thursday.

Motor vehicles in bike lanes will now be fined a minimum of $300, under an ordinance the council approved by a 5-0 vote on Thursday. Council members Jason Williams and Cyndi Nguyen were absent.

Motor vehicles in bike lanes have long been seen as a hazard by bike advocates.

Driving in the lanes, which are supposed to offer protection from cars and trucks, poses an obvious danger for cyclists. Riders also say that vehicles parked or stopped in their lanes can force them to swerve into the regular lanes of traffic, putting them at risk of getting hit.

The higher fees were prompted by a discussion at a City Council meeting two weeks ago, when bicyclists turned out to raise safety concerns after an allegedly drunk motorist crashed into a group of riders on Esplanade Avenue the night of Endymion. Two bikers were killed in the crash and seven more were injured.

In addition to calling for protected lanes, which would physically prevent motor vehicles from entering, advocates also bemoaned the lack of enforcement and relatively light penalties for drivers that infringe on cyclists' space.

The council moved quickly to change that. The ordinance passed on Thursday was drafted while the discussion on bike safety was still in progress.

There's currently no minimum fine for driving in a bike lane, which leaves the penalty up to the discretion of the judge hearing the case. That fine will now be at least $300 and a maximum of $500, the maximum penalty New Orleans is allowed to levy under state law.

Parking in a bike lane had carried a $40 fine, which increased to $80 if it wasn't paid within 30 days and went up to $160 after 60 days. Under the new rules, it will carry a $300 fine that will increase to $500 if it is not paid within 30 days.