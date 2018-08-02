Repairs to three leaking fire hydrants will cause low water pressure Saturday for Sewerage & Water Board customers east of Industrial Parkway that will require a precautionary boil water advisory.
The low pressure is expected to affect all of Venetian Isles and the Textron facility in the area.
The work involves hydrants connected to a water main along Chef Menteur Highway, and residents in the area may be without water for the duration of the repairs.
Because water pressure will be reduced, a boil water advisory will be in effect for the area until the repairs are complete, the lines are flushed and the water is tested. Water tests typically take about 24 hours to complete.
During a boil water advisory, residents should not drink water or use it to make ice or brush their teeth unless they boil it for a minute first. Those with compromised immune systems should not use water from their taps to wash their hands, shower or bathe, and parents should make sure that infants and young children do not swallow water when they bathe.