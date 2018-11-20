The seventh episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

In the seventh episode: City Hall reporter Jessica Williams helps try to make sense of the latest boil-water advisory coming out of City Hall. Its cause? A comedy of errors, including a turbine so tender it doesn't work when the mercury drops below 45 degrees. If you ignore these warnings -- or didn't get this one -- don't worry too much. City officials say they have yet to get a complaint from someone who believes they were sickened by something that got into the water when the pressure was down.

Roland Von Kurnatowski, the owner of the legendary music club Tipitina's, is at the center of a gathering storm. Metro Editor Jerry DiColo notes that he's been sued by a handful of people, many of them elderly, who claim he persuaded them to invest in a fund that buys U.S. Treasury bonds, and now is unable to return their money. One has accused him of running a "Ponzi scheme." Von Kurnatowski says he'll make good on his debts, while acknowledging his storied venue may soon have new owners.

Food writer Ian McNulty stops in to tell us about the rebirth of the Deutsches Haus, the German-American cultural center, on the banks of Bayou St. John, after a period of exile to the suburbs. Brats, beers, and great views abound. He also looks ahead to what Saints fans are cooking up for a very special Thanksgiving, when Falcons are on many local menus.

The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell, who learned most of the little he knows from Donze.

