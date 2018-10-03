A wounded bald eagle found in Chalmette is on the mend thanks to veterinarians at the Audubon Zoo, according to a WWL-TV report.
The eagle was found on West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette and was taken to the zoo on Tuesday, the television station reported. The bird didn't have any fractures, but may have been injured by electrocution, blunt trauma or abrasion.
A senior veterinarian told WWL-TV that the that bird's prognosis for survival is fair, but he may never fly again.
The full report can be found here.