The sixth episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

In the sixth episode: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, was in line to be House Majority Leader, and possibly even House Speaker. But the GOP lost dozens of seats in the House in last week's midterm elections, relegating Scalise to the back bench. Washington correspondent Bryn Stole talked to him about his plans in the wake of the shakeup. Spoiler alert: He says he will not run for governor of Louisiana in 2019, preferring to stay in the House as minority leader.

Back in New Orleans, the first of thousands of federal lawsuits filed by workers who say they were made sick while helping to clean up the 2010 BP oil spill are getting close to a hearing. Plaintiffs' lawyers thought these workers -- who claim to be suffering from chronic conditions -- would be covered in an omnibus 2012 agreement meant to settle most outstanding claims against the oil giant, business writer Ricky Thompson reports. They weren't, and the fate of the first lawsuits will be closely watched.

What's the difference between a food court and a food hall? Well, there's the hipness quotient, and then there's the price, among other differences. But some food courts, including the one at Place St. Charles, are staking a claim to tasty, innovative food at a reasonable price, according to food writer Ian McNulty.

The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell

