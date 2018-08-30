With budget season looming, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has not decided whether it will make any changes to New Orleans’ traffic cameras and is still studying how scaling back their numbers would affect the city’s finances.

Chief Financial Officer Norman White was able to provide little information on the administration’s plans when questioned by City Council members at a committee hearing Thursday afternoon.

A final decision on the cameras likely will come only when the administration has finished crunching the numbers on the city budget for next year and determines whether other revenue sources or spending cuts can make up for the money lost if fewer camera-generated tickets are issued, White said.

Council members had expected the hearing, called by Budget Committee Chairman Jared Brossett, to be a comprehensive overview of the administration’s plan for the cameras and the impacts that would have on both traffic safety and the city’s finances.

But they left frustrated, with members calling for another hearing with more information — something that also has become a pattern for interactions between the council and the Sewerage & Water Board, which is also overseen by Cantrell.

At one point, stymied for answers, Brossett reminded White, “I asked you specifically for an update on the traffic camera safety program.”

White told Brossett the analysis was not yet complete. He added that he was dealing only with the financial aspects of the program and that Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño, who was not at the meeting, would be the one to ask about whether reducing the number of cameras would have an effect on safety.

“I think we owe you the presentation you asked for, and I think when we come back with that presentation we would be more than happy to hear some of the things you have to say,” he said.

Cantrell made eliminating the widely unpopular cameras a key pledge during her campaign last year. But in July she floated the idea of keeping the traffic cameras that monitor school zones, though using them only when most students are arriving or leaving and lower speed limits are in place.

At the time, though, administration officials cautioned that the idea was a preliminary one and could change based on an analysis of the revenue the cameras bring in.

That analysis itself has apparently changed since July, when the administration estimated that Cantrell’s plan would mean the city would keep only about $4.7 million of the $25 million it now brings in from the cameras each year.

Now, the administration estimates that the scaled-back program would generate $12.8 million, about $3.7 million of which would go to the company that runs the program.

White was unable to answer questions about whether the city’s contract with Verra Mobility Corp. — formerly known as American Traffic Solutions — includes any penalty for getting rid of some or all of the traffic cameras.

Justin McDole, a company representative, said there is a penalty of up to $10 million if the contract is canceled entirely but said he was sure the company “would be happy to work with the city” on removing some of the cameras.

Council members also raised concerns about the status of the budget as a whole. The administration is required have the 2019 budget proposal to the council by Nov. 1, though former Mayor Mitch Landrieu typically had the budget ready by mid-October.

“Don’t we have to be on track for this year’s budget though?” Councilman Jason Williams asked. “I don’t understand how we don’t have these answers when we’re going into budget talks.”

White replied that the administration is “on pace” to present next year's budget but that because he and Montaño are both new to New Orleans’ government, “it takes us a little longer to go through the details of every department and see if those activities are the investment the mayor wants to go forward with.”