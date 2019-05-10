NO.spillwayopen.adv.0016.JPG

The Army Corps of Engineers pull pins to open bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway to deal with a rapidly rising Mississippi River in Norco, La. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The spillway reroutes water from the Mississippi into Lake Pontchartrain, where it then flows into Mississippi Sound and the Gulf of Mexico. The Army Corps of Engineers opened 28 bays of the spillway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open the Bonnet Carre Spillway as early as 1 p.m. Friday, a Corps spokesman said, moving up the planned opening as heavy rains swell the Mississippi River.

Spokesman Ricky Boyett said the Corps can't operate the cranes when there is lightning in the area, making the exact time for the opening difficult to project due to storms rolling through the area. 

The Corps’ New Orleans district held a news conference Thursday saying it had asked permission to open the spillway Tuesday at 10 a.m., when the flow rate of the river was expected to trigger the procedure, which keeps the river below 17 feet at the Carrollton gauge.

On Friday, however, New Orleans district made the surprise announcement that local rainstorms and others in Louisiana since the last assessment had pushed up the scheduled opening.

The National Weather Issues issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River at New Orleans just before 11 a.m., with the river expected to fluctuate near the 17-foot flood stage for "a few weeks."

Impacts will likely be contained to navigation issues, as the city's levee system is maintained at heights of at least 20 feet. 

The decision to reopen the structure marks the first time in its 90-year history that it's been opened twice in the same year. It's been used 13 times since it was first built, with three of those openings coming in the past four years. 

The spillway was last opened on Feb. 27, diverting up to 213,000 cubic feet of water per second into Lake Pontchartrain before the structure was closed completely in April.

