The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open the Bonnet Carre Spillway as early as 1 p.m. Friday, a Corps spokesman said, moving up the planned opening as heavy rains swell the Mississippi River.

Spokesman Ricky Boyett said the Corps can't operate the cranes when there is lightning in the area, making the exact time for the opening difficult to project due to storms rolling through the area.

The Corps’ New Orleans district held a news conference Thursday saying it had asked permission to open the spillway Tuesday at 10 a.m., when the flow rate of the river was expected to trigger the procedure, which keeps the river below 17 feet at the Carrollton gauge.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Bonnet Carre Spillway to be opened for historic 2nd time in a year beginning Tuesday The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that it expects to open the Bonnet Carre Spillway next week — for the second time this year — t…

On Friday, however, New Orleans district made the surprise announcement that local rainstorms and others in Louisiana since the last assessment had pushed up the scheduled opening.

The National Weather Issues issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River at New Orleans just before 11 a.m., with the river expected to fluctuate near the 17-foot flood stage for "a few weeks."

Impacts will likely be contained to navigation issues, as the city's levee system is maintained at heights of at least 20 feet.

1051am - A Flood Warning has been issued for the Mississippi River at New Orleans. The river will fluctuate near its 17 ft flood stage for a few weeks. Impacts will be primarily to navigation. The city of New Orleans is protected by levees to a stage of at least 20 feet. #lawx — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 10, 2019

The decision to reopen the structure marks the first time in its 90-year history that it's been opened twice in the same year. It's been used 13 times since it was first built, with three of those openings coming in the past four years.

The spillway was last opened on Feb. 27, diverting up to 213,000 cubic feet of water per second into Lake Pontchartrain before the structure was closed completely in April.

+2 Did opening the Bonnet Carré kill dolphins, turtles in Gulf? Mississippi, Louisiana officials disagree Mississippi authorities are blaming the Bonnet Carré spillway for the dead dolphins and turtles washing up on their shore, though Louisiana of…