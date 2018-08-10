During the waning days of her term on the Kenner City Council, Maria DeFrancesch found herself more and more at odds with Mayor Ben Zahn.
The two clashed repeatedly and backed different candidates in the race to fill Zahn's former seat on the Parish Council: DeFrancesch supported state Sen. Danny Martiny, and Zahn threw his support to then-City Councilman Dominick Impastato, who won.
That conflict ended when DeFrancesch's re-election bid was defeated by political newcomer Kristi McKinney in the spring.
But now, Zahn wants to bring her back into city government.
Zahn has asked DeFrancesch to serve on the city's Historic District Design Commission as his appointment, DeFrancesch confirmed Friday. Zahn had hinted during Thursday night's council meeting that he would offer DeFrancesch a board appointment.
"I am friends with Maria," he said. "She offers a benefit to the city."
The Historic District Design Commission is charged with preserving historic buildings in Kenner's Rivertown Historic District and with considering any plans for renovations or new construction within the district.
DeFrancesch said she and Zahn need to meet before she decides whether to accept the appointment. But her commitment to the city has not flagged despite her electoral defeat, she said.
"The city of Kenner has to work together as one city," she said. "I still feel the same way."
The two will likely meet next week, DeFrancesch said.