The Orleans Parish School Board is considering taking legal action against the city in an effort to recover what could be millions of dollars in property taxes collected on behalf of local schools but then diverted to state retirement funds.
The board recently voted unanimously to authorize its attorneys to explore ways to recover the cash.
The action follows a lawsuit filed by the Downtown Development District in April to recover as much as $70,000 in dedicated property taxes it claims the city diverted from the district to five state-administered retirement systems each year between 2013 and 2018, totaling about $400,000.
The development district is a state-created board that levies a special tax to pay for economic development, security, cleaning and infrastructure improvements in the Central Business District. It argues that its tax can be used only to fund its activities, such as sidewalk improvements, a new homeless shelter and security patrols.
Downtown Development District lawyer Bill Aaron cited a state Supreme Court ruling and an attorney general’s opinion that local governments are not allowed to use property taxes for expenses not approved by voters.
It’s unclear how much money School Board attorneys believe the district is owed, but documents filed by the district in its suit show the city used more than $1 million annually in school taxes to help pay the retirement systems, out of about $150 million collected each year for schools.
Sharonda Williams, who served as city attorney for more than two years under Mayor Mitch Landrieu and now represents the School Board, confirmed in late May that the school district and the city were in talks about the diverted taxes.
Officials with the board and Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration did not respond to requests for comment.
The filings in the district suit show that, from at least 2014 to 2016, the city used between $3.7 million and $4.2 million per year in taxes earmarked for outside agencies or city departments to contribute to the state pension systems.
The city is required to contribute to the retirement funds for the offices of the clerk of court, sheriff, registrar of voters, district attorney and parish assessor. Those contributions are set at a percentage of all the property taxes the city collects, which total about $500 million per year.
Only about 10 percent of those taxes are intended for general city purposes. About $450 million are collected either on behalf of other agencies — like the development district and the school district — or are dedicated to specific city departments, like police and fire.
In July, Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin ordered the city to stop diverting development district taxes to the pension funds. The city is appealing the decision. The district is still seeking to recover the money the city has already diverted.
Lens staff writer Marta Jewson contributed to this story.