The owners of more than 50 properties that have repeatedly flooded after deluges in New Orleans will soon have one less reason to dread hurricane season, thanks to a federal program that will — literally — give them a lift.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has secured a $12.5 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to elevate homes in flood-prone city neighborhoods, officials announced Wednesday.
The New Orleans grant was the single largest award in the most recent award cycle under FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, which lets local and state governments apply for elevation grants on behalf of property owners who have experienced flooding.
"Flood mitigation has to remain a constant priority for me and our residents as we learn better how to live with water," Cantrell said in a statement. "This is a huge win for the city of New Orleans."
The $160 million mitigation assistance program is designed to curb the number of claims made under the National Flood Insurance Program.
People could qualify for grants if their homes were covered under flood insurance policies, if they had flooded four or more times, and if they had received more than $20,000 in flood claims payouts. They could also qualify if they had two or more flooding incidents that resulted in insurance payouts that exceeded the value of their property.
Officials notified property owners who might qualify for the money and asked for applications starting on Aug. 14, 2017, a week after a deluge caused widespread flooding in several parts of the city and exposed failures of the city’s hobbled drainage system.
Of those notified, 52 property owners chose to participate in the program, said LaTonya Norton, a Cantrell spokeswoman.
The city then submitted all the applications to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which sent them on to FEMA. All 52 applicants were awarded grants.
The city expects work on the elevations to begin later this year. The contractors selected by the property owners will have roughly three years to complete the work, Norton said.
The city did not provide addresses of the properties selected, but it said that 22 of them are included on the National Register of Historic Places. All are located in flood hazard areas.
The program was open to individual homeowners, businesses and properties owned by nonprofits, according to FEMA’s website.
“This program is helping protect our families and their properties from future weather-related events,” said state GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.