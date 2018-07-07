The arrest made in the hit-and-run accident that a left 42-year-old Slidell woman dead Thursday night might have never happened without the help of one man, according to a WWL-TV report.
The report said William Fetty gave Louisiana State Police the lone tip that led to Ray Louis Clark's, 33, of Slidell, arrest in connection to the death of Sandra Royer on Friday.
Royer was killed as she rode her bike on La. 1090 near Brownswitch Road. Officials said she was wearing an orange safety vest while riding her mountain bike, which was equipped with lights on the front and back.
Clark was located in the 4100 block of Walnut Street, less than a mile from the scene of the crash, Friday.
Fetty heard police reports of the suspect involved with the accident possibly driving a dark-colored Chevrolet truck when something in him clicked.
"For some reason or another it struck me that it was possibly the man's son, who lives across the street, truck," Fetty told WWL-TV. "Just happened to look over the fence. I saw the damage done to the right side as what they had said on the news and put two and two together..."
Fetty said he did not make the tip for any self glory and he does not consider himself a hero for making it.
"I saw something, I did something," he said.
