A school bus crashed into a canal in New Orleans East Thursday morning.
Around 8 a.m., the bus crashed into the canal at the intersection of Morrison and Foch roads, NOPD said.
No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver was not hurt. It's unclear what led to the crash.
The bus could be seen with significant front end damage and lodged in the canal. New Orleans police were on scene, as well as a tow truck.
Tire tracks were visible headed down the embankment toward the canal where the bus apparently left the roadway.
