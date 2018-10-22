The third episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

In the third episode: An interview with business writer Ricky Thompson about the spectacular meltdown of First NBC, the New Orleans bank whose failure has been the costliest in the United States in a decade, and the ongoing federal probe into its collapse. Stephanie Grace, The Advocate's political columnist, stops by to talk about the high-stakes midterm elections -- and what tops the ballot in Louisiana, where no congressional seats are thought to be in play. And Keith Spera, The Advocate's music writer, talks about a recent interview with Cyril Neville, the youngest and most active of the four original musical Neville brothers.

The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell.

