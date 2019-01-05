New Orleans Regional Transit Authority officials are aiming to improve bus service and expand connections into surrounding parishes with a $119 million operating budget for 2019, even as they prepare for a major shift in the relationship between the agency and its primary contractor.
The RTA's operating budget, composed of funds received from the city and state, rider fares and other sources, was approved late last year by the agency's board of commissioners.
The budget document offers a laundry list of potential new projects, including additional buses on some highly used lines, new shelters and the extension of the 84-Galvez Street line into St. Bernard Parish.
But most of the proposed endeavors are dependent on a funding surplus. And at the moment, officials still haven't accounted for the potential costs of two of the most critical and closely watched projects the agency is undertaking: upgrading its ferry fleet and last year's decision to return management of the sprawling transit agency to in-house staff instead of Transdev, the company that for many years has actually operated the RTA's buses, streetcars and ferries.
“The detailed costs of this transition are not yet known,” officials from Transdev said of the RTA’s planned management change in a December budget presentation. “Therefore, this budget extends most of the assumptions from the current public-private operating partnership through the end of 2019.”
The RTA is heavily subsidized by city and state funds. Only about 16 percent of its operating money comes from rider fares, which are expected to amount to just under $18.7 million in 2019.
While the $119 million budget assumes a 3 percent increase in revenue over 2018, year-over-year spending comparisons offer little insight into the authority's spending plans amid the anticipated significant change in how the agency will work with Transdev.
The French transit conglomerate has for the last decade run every facet of the public agency's operations. But the RTA this year intends to hire a staff to take over administrative and management functions, which are currently handled by the contractor.
Transdev, or another private firm, will still be in charge of the operation and maintenance of the buses, ferries and streetcars.
Critics have long complained that the RTA's volunteer board lacks the expertise to hold its contractor accountable without the aid of an independent management staff.
The board also is requesting proposals from companies to handle its operations and maintenance. It plans to select a contractor in May, with that company — either Transdev or a competitor — due to begin work in September.
Officials didn't provide projections on how much money the RTA expects to save or lose once it shifts some management responsibilities to an in-house staff.
However, it will likely need to allocate more money to its ferry service this year, as the state is offering a smaller operating subsidy than the agency needs.
Ferry operating costs, such as for insurance, personnel and boat repairs, are expected to rise this year, and passenger fares are expected to decrease, according to the budget presentation. To cover those costs, the ferries will need $2 million more than the state is willing to provide.
State Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said state laws would have to be revised if the state is to pay more than the $4 million it has already committed for the ferries.
Asked about the gap, Transdev spokeswoman Taslin Alfonzo said the RTA has "adequate revenue to cover the costs of its operations," and that the agency would go to state lawmakers as needed to request more funding.
Nonetheless, officials plan to use some of the RTA's operating revenue to continue the recent extension of some service beyond Orleans Parish, including extending the No. 39 Tulane bus line to Jefferson Highway and Causeway Boulevard in Jefferson Parish.
That bus previously stopped just inside the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line, and its extension was seen as a small step toward helping the RTA live up to the “regional” in its name.
The agency will also continue the recently added overnight service on its No. 16 South Claiborne Avenue bus line and overnight streetcar service between Harrah's Casino and the French Market, officials said. Those moves all went into effect in 2018.
If extra cash is available, the RTA will consider making at least some of 19 additional service changes recommended by its staff and riders.
Those include everything from improving the frequency of some bus lines to providing on-demand service for hospitality industry workers who work late into the night.