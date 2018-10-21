Long-stalled plans to redevelop the old, derelict Holy Cross School site in the Lower 9th Ward appear to be moving forward, with the design for the contentious project now scaled back and featuring mixed-income housing that could help ease the city’s shortage of affordable housing.

The latest plans for a 140-apartment complex would involve renovating the main three-story school building and constructing two new four-story buildings. The project, located at 4950 Dauphine St., would also include a single-story community center as well as surface parking and landscaping.

For years, neighbors have criticized and even sued the developer, Angela O’Byrne, president of the Perez architectural firm, as the 1895 school building near the Mississippi River fell further into disrepair. Her designs have changed several times since 2012, at one point including more than 280 apartments.

The Holy Cross Neighborhood Association has yet to take an official position on the latest design, but the head of the group said it's a lot easier to swallow than what was initially proposed. Outside of a few concerns, mainly parking, he's generally in favor.

Now, after years of false starts about when construction would begin, Perez and MACO Development, a Missouri-based developer that specializes in affordable housing, expect to begin work in February. Construction could take roughly 20 months.

The total price tag is about $32 million. Financing involves federal historic restoration tax credits and low-income housing tax credits.

The campus was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the all-boys school subsequently moved to Gentilly. Most of the former buildings were torn down, leaving just the main one.

The proposed housing will include a mix of studio units and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, according to Kyle Ambler, project development manager for MACO Development.

With real estate prices continuing to rise and the city facing a shortage of affordable housing, the project’s backers are optimistic that this project can help fill a need.

“There’s tremendous demand (for affordable housing) all over the city, and this neighborhood is no different,” Ambler said.

Roughly 10 percent of the units would be targeted at people who make less than 20 percent of the area's median income. Those tenants would pay about 30 percent of their monthly income on rent, which could range up to $407, including utilities.

Roughly 47 percent of the units would be reserved for tenants earning 50 to 80 percent of the median income. Those rents would range from $575 to $920, or about 30 percent of their monthly income.

The rest of the apartments would be available at market rates, ranging from $720 a month for a 550-square-foot studio to $1,440 a month for an 1,100-square-foot three-bedroom.

“We anticipate a pretty broad mix of residents here,” Ambler said, suggesting that the mix could include older people drawn by the site's river views and the convenience of the accessible units as well as younger residents who would enjoy the neighborhood’s atmosphere.

The redevelopment’s many versions have been the source of intense debate in the Lower 9th Ward, with some residents saying the proposed buildings were out of scale with the surrounding area but others contending that the project would help kick-start much-needed development elsewhere in the neighborhood.

At one time, Perez proposed two 75-foot-tall buildings, redevelopment of the school's old administration building and construction of eight smaller structures. That plan included more than 280 residential units.

In 2014, the City Council approved changing the site’s zoning to allow two 60-foot-tall buildings, containing more than 120 residential units, and redevelopment of the administration building.

However, critics contended that Perez was not working in good faith to address their concerns about the project’s design and sued to stop it from moving ahead. The lawsuit became moot after an overhaul of the city’s zoning regulations in 2015 put in place a comparable but different zoning for the Holy Cross area than the one at issue in the lawsuit.

In addition to the legal hurdles, O’Byrne faced delays when her financing dried up in the aftermath of First NBC Bank’s collapse in April 2017. MACO got involved a few months later.

Mention the project today to neighbors, and it’s apparent that some still hold a grudge against Perez for the long, drawn-out process, which at times kept them out of the loop as the property remained blighted.

For his part, William Waiters, president of the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association, is “pleased with the progress thus far” with the plans, although he is concerned that an influx of cars could create spillover parking issues in the area.

“It’s a far cry from Perez’s original plan,” he said, adding that neighborhood engagement improved after MACO got involved.

The 13-acre site is already zoned for what’s proposed, and the Historic District Landmarks Commission’s Architectural Review Committee is slated to discuss the proposal's aesthetics Tuesday. There are a few other steps still remaining, including completing a traffic management plan.

Looking ahead, O’Byrne said she’s even more bullish on Holy Cross’s future now than six years ago, describing the area as “remarkably attractive.”

“It’s hugging the river, it’s got great views, it’s substantially above sea level, and the historic fabric of the neighborhood is beautiful,” she said.