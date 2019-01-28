St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker had cash in her purse when she was detained by Walmart employees for shoplifting on July 7.

But money wasn't all Drucker was carrying in her handbag.

According to a police report, she also had a package of soup mix, a jalapeno, a lime, aluminum foil, shampoo and hair products.

Drucker, 53, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor theft in October and entered a year-long diversion program last month. She is scheduled to appear in court in March 2020, and if she successfully completes the program, the charges against her will be dropped.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said earlier this month that Drucker met the criteria for diversion, which is aimed at first-time offenders accused of nonviolent misdemeanors.

But what some consider a slap on the wrist has caused a dust-up on social media. The group Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany posted the arrest report on its Facebook page Monday and called for Drucker to resign.

"The superintendent and the other School Board members need to ask for Ms. Drucker's resignation, as she needs to take care of her own problems and should not be interfaced with our children," the post said.

Another 800 people have signed a petition on the website Change.org seeking to have Drucker removed from the board.

Lacombe resident Cynthia Rester started the petition because she was "appalled" by the charges. She pointed out that the District Attorney's Office prosecuted a former Mandeville police officer for shoplifting, saying police officers should be held to a higher standard.

"Should not elected officials also?" Rester asked.

Drucker did not immediately return a call for comment and has not spoken publicly about her arrest since it came to light in October.

According to the police report, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Walter Eason was working a detail at the Walmart on U.S. 190 in Covington when a store employee told him that a shoplifter had been detained in the store's Loss Prevention Office.

The employee told Eason he had seen Drucker taking store merchandise and concealing it in her purse while she was in the women's clothing section. She purchased items that were in her shopping cart, according to the report, but not the items in her purse.

In all, the value of the stolen merchandise amounted to $58.25 cents, the report said. The jalapeno was the least costly item — at 6 cents — while a $19.96 hair treatment product was the most expensive.

The deputy found "multiple denominations" of cash in Drucker's purse. When he asked her why she had not paid for the items, Drucker responded, "I was trying to save money," the report said.

Drucker qualified to run for a second term on the School Board representing the Madisonville area shortly after she was arrested. She won the Nov. 6 election with 69 percent of the vote. Her only opponent, Meg Good Hackney, had said prior to the election that she would be moving.