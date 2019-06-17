Musicians from St. Tammany and the New Orleans area will gather to create a joyful beginning for a week of raising awareness about the needs of the parish's poor.
A Gospel and Jazz Extravaganza on Friday, June 21, will benefit Community Christian Concern of Slidell, which provides food, clothing and shelter to the needy.
The event will kick off CCC Awareness Week, said Executive Director Debbie Schimmeck, which includes an open house at its facility.
The Gospel Extravaganza will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Luke the Evangelist Auditorium, 910 Cross Gates Blvd. Performers will include the Mount Olive Gospel Choir, St. Genevieve Gospel Choir and City-Wide Choir of Slidell, and the St. Peter Claver Choir from New Orleans. Special guest artist will be the legendary Ronnie Kole.
“In the spirit of unity, the Gospel and Jazz Extravaganza aims at uniting the community in praise, worship and the joy of music,” said CCC board member Carlos Ramirez.
Last year, CCC helped more than 6,000 people and provides an average of $1 million a year in food, clothing and housing assistance. More than 400,000 pounds of food were given out last year, up from 270,000 pounds the previous year. The nonprofit has seen an increase in requests for assistance from single parents and grandparents raising children.
“CCC desires the north shore community to know that CCC is a channel of your charitable donations and CCC needs the prayers and moral support of the community at large,” he said. “We feel resources given are a gift, we just share them.”
Tickets to the extravaganza are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Patron tickets include preferred seating and are $30.
In between some of the best gospel choirs in the area, Ramirez said, “we'll share a bit about the CCC. And to top things off, world class New Orleans piano soloist Ronnie Kole will take the stage.”
CCC provides counseling and services five days a week through a food pantry, Janet’s Corner thrift store and the Miramon Men's Transitional Housing program from its location in Olde Towne Slidell. It also assists the Boys and Girls Club, vacation Bible school programs and other groups that provide assistance in the local communities and holds a Saturday morning food distribution in Pearl River.
Ramirez said a major need for CCC is to install electric wiring for a cooler that has been donated to store food. It will replace the five stand-up refrigerator-freezer combinations currently in use.
The public is invited to learn more at an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at 2515 Carey St. in Slidell.
For information, call (985) 646-0357 or email cccexecdir@att.net.