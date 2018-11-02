As the bombshell list of suspected clergy sex abusers in the New Orleans archdiocese began circulating on Friday, thousands of Catholics were shocked to learn that priests who led some of the city's most well-known Catholic schools were among those accused.

Reveal of 57 New Orleans clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse a major step for Catholic officials New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Friday released the names of 57 former clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing minors — t…

Names that went public for the first time include former Jesuit High School president Donald Pearce, who led the all-boys school in Mid-City in the 1960s, and Paul Avallone, who was tapped to serve as principal of Archbishop Shaw High School when it opened its doors in Marrero in 1962.

Former Loyola University president Bernard Knoth, a Jesuit, also showed up on the list. Previously publicized allegations caused Knoth to leave the priesthood and resign his post at the university in 2003.

“It saddens me – it cuts hard, and it cuts deep,” said journalist Jason Berry, who graduated from Jesuit High while Pearce was president.

Berry, who has reported extensively on the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal that has been raging for years, added, “Many people looked up to (Pearce).”

Louis Lehr Jr., the 1967 salutatorian at Shaw, shared Berry's disappointment. He recalled how the first yearbook in the school's history was dedicated to Avallone’s “great understanding, interest and kindness toward” the student body.

+5 'Sinister forces at work': 8 Salesians accused of abuse at Hope Haven and Madonna Manor campus The grand Spanish Colonial Revival buildings of Madonna Manor and Hope Haven that stand on opposite sides of Barataria Boulevard in Marrero ar…

“He was a pretty huge deal,” Lehr said. “To find out he was involved in anything like this, … it’s really taken me by surprise.”

Details were scant about the abuse attributed to Pearce and Avallone in the information provided by the archdiocese. Both are dead and were members of religious orders. Pearce was a Jesuit, and Avallone was a Salesian priest.

It was 2003, a year after the church sex abuse scandal boiled over in Boston, when the Jesuit order initially received at least one allegation against Pearce, according to the archdiocese.

The abuse allegedly occurred in the 1960s, a decade Pearce largely spent working at Jesuit as a Spanish teacher, athletic director, disciplinarian, and then president. But, archdiocesan officials said, it wasn’t until 2010 that the Jesuit order notified the archdiocese of the allegation, and roughly eight years would pass until the rest of the community was clued in.

The order – which would have been in charge of handling the complaint against Pearce – didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about what transpired.

In a statement, Jesuit High School officials offered prayers to all abuse victims and reiterated that the school has taken great steps to preventing the type of abuse Pearce allegedly committed.

Regardless, his former students spent Friday coming to grips with the more complete portrait of a man that was largely remembered for his stern, yet quiet, demeanor. He died in 2016 at age 90 or 91 with a reputation for being an effective administrator.

Walt Philbin, a 1962 Jesuit graduate, said he knew Pearce when he was the school’s disciplinarian. The tall, imposing man had a way of observing a student break a rule undetected, revealing his presence with his deep voice, and then charging over to sentence the boy to “penance hall” – or detention – as his black cassock flowed in the air, Philbin recalled.

“With few words, he instilled fear,” Philbin said. “But I never would’ve thought of him as a sexual abuser.”

Avallone, 87, had been dead for about three years when, in 2011, his Salesian order notified the archdiocese of at least one abuse allegation against him.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The alleged behavior dates back to the 1950s and early 1960s and apparently relates to his involvement at an orphanage on the Hope Haven campus in Marrero. More than 60 children recalled being sexually abused at Hope Haven and its sister orphanage, Madonna Manor, during that general time frame, with some of the claims resulting in a $5.2 million settlement in 2009.

Salesian officials didn’t return a call seeking comment Friday.

Lehr said he never had any inappropriate interactions with Avallone and called him a “role model” to most students. The yearbook dedication written in his honor perhaps best captured the respect he commanded, Lehr said.

“We … dedicate the first (yearbook) to the man who has enabled us … to look back with pride and honor upon our high school years,” it read. “Father Paul, … we will not disappoint you.”

Knoth’s resignation from Loyola in 2003 was one of the biggest news stories that year. He quit his post after he was accused of sexually abusing a student at Indianapolis’ Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, and officials deemed the allegation credible.

+2 New Orleans clergy sex abuse crisis: List of accused; see letter from Archbishop Aymond Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Friday released the names of 30 diocesan priests, 25 religious order priests and two deacons who, in the last cen…

The 69-year-old Knoth, who later went into private business in Florida, maintains his innocence to this day. But on Friday, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the archdiocese regarded such abrupt resignations as boosting accusers’ credibility, leading to Knoth’s inclusion on the list.