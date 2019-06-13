Filming for an episode of the hit USA Network television show "Queen of the South" will include simulated gunfire in a Westwego neighborhood on Friday.

Day to night-time scenes for the show will be shot at 2141 River Rd. between 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., a representative for Breakout Kings Productions said. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Parish Fire Department will be on site to aid with filming and to ensure safety of surrounding residents and vehicle traffic.

Residents with questions prior to filming are asked to call the production company at 504-681-9040.

Can't see map below? Click here.

+3 Starlight Studios churns out TV shows, movies from location in New Orleans East When Starlight Studios in New Orleans East opened its doors in 2017 under CEO and developer Billy Burk, there were naysayers galore who wonder…