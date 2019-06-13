QOTS Table of Three(1).jpeg

In 'Queen of the South,' Hempky Madera plays Pote, Peter Gadiot is James Valdez and Alice Braga is Teresa Mendoza. 

 PHOTO BY FELICIA GRAHAM / USA NETWORK

Filming for an episode of the hit USA Network television show "Queen of the South" will include simulated gunfire in a Westwego neighborhood on Friday.

Day to night-time scenes for the show will be shot at 2141 River Rd. between 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., a representative for Breakout Kings Productions said. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Parish Fire Department will be on site to aid with filming and to ensure safety of surrounding residents and vehicle traffic. 

Residents with questions prior to filming are asked to call the production company at 504-681-9040. 

