Whoever threw Confederate-flag beads during the Krewe of Nyx's parade on Wednesday would be banned if identified, according to a statement from the krewe Thursday.

The beads came to light after Stephen Stryjewski, co-founder of the Link Restaurant Group that includes famed eateries Cochon, Herbsaint and Peche Seafood Grill, caught the beads. He said he posted an image to social media to bring attention to the "offensive" throw.

Krewe of Nyx captain Julie Lea put out the statement Thursday afternoon, strongly denouncing the throw, and invoking a city rule that bans throws that communicate political messages, among other things.

“The leadership of this organization and I do not condone or believe that the parade is the place to have any political agenda, message, or even thoughts," Lea said.

"Our purpose is to bring joy to the citizens and visitors of New Orleans with fun and love in our hearts through a beautiful parade. Our members are aware of this strict policy. Anything less is not tolerated. If we are able to locate the member who threw it, she would be immediately removed from our krewe!”

Co-captain Lori Seuzeneau also denounced the throw earlier Thursday.

"We do not approve of this at all. It's enforced in our rules and regulations that our krewe members sign," Seuzeneau said.

Confederate-themed trinkets thrown during Mardi Gras have caused a stir before, often referencing the four monuments removed around the city in 2017.

The Uptown parade route travels through Lee Circle, past a pedestal upon which a monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee once stood.

The Krewe of Freret recently announced it had banned Mimi Owens, who runs a Facebook group called "Forever Lee Circle," from ever joining its members again after she rode with the Legion of Mars veterans group during the parade on Sunday.

Owens threw beads that advertised her group, which advocates for the return of statues of Confederate leaders around the city, she told WGNO.

Freret captain Bobby Hjortsberg also said that the political position was "in direct opposition to the standards and beliefs of the krewe," the station reported.

Information from The Advocate's Della Hasselle was used in this report.