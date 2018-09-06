Already a jumble of drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and potholes, New Orleans’ streets are about to get a bit more crowded.
The New Orleans City Council signed off Thursday on the first rules for shared electric scooters within city limits, putting New Orleans in league with other U.S. cities that have embraced the emerging industry.
The council’s ordinance, approved unanimously, gives city crews the power to remove bicycles and scooters from public rights-of-way if the vehicles aren’t secured to bike racks or placed in designated spots.
It is one of three new laws aimed at the scooter-rental companies that want to plant their flag in New Orleans. All were proposed this summer by Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who chairs the council’s transportation committee and has led the effort to usher in scooter share.
The three firms eyeing the city -- Lime, Bird and Skip -- are all based in California. Lime, headquartered in Santa Mateo, wants to offer at least 60 bikes or scooters for rent.
The company specializes in traditional bikes, electric bikes, and electric scooters. It has deployed vehicles in more than 80 markets, including major cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Paris and others.
In New Orleans, it has partnered with 100 businesses to serve as pickup and drop off locations for its scooters, should all of the proposed rules be finalized.
Meanwhile, Bird of Santa Monica, which operates in more than three dozen markets, wants to make at least 10 scooters available for rent locally. Skip, found in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Portland, wants to put at least two scooters here.
Typically, the firms would charge users $1 to unlock the scooter and 15 cents for every minute of the ride. Lime and Skip charge low-income riders half that price, while Bird waives its $1 unlocking fee.
Riders would download an app to use the service. Those who don’t have smartphones can use “text to unlock” programs or buy prepaid cards to use with the devices.
The electric vehicles, which can travel as fast as 20 miles per hour, would be offered in the day and early evening hours, but they need to be picked up and charged by the companies overnight. And all of the firms would be subject to a six-month pilot program to determine the number of and neighborhoods where scooters can thrive in the long term.
That approach is aimed at preventing some of the mishaps that have occurred in other cities when the scooters have been deployed too quickly, City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer has said. Riders have all too often flouted traffic laws, left their helmets at home or left scooters lying askew in city streets.
The firms, for their part, have touted strategies they use to encourage good behavior, such as charging users more money when they park in areas that are off-limits.
Palmer is also considering a request from some French Quarter residents to keep the vehicles out of that area.
The two remaining ordinances that Palmer is proposing would require the companies to register with and pay fees to the city, but make individual bicycle registrations voluntary. Palmer and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration are still hashing out those plans, staffers said.
The rule approved Thursday, however, gives the city’s Department of Safety and Permits the right to pick up the scooters and other vehicles if they are lying unsecured or in unauthorized areas on streets or sidewalks.
The “unsecured” language throws a bone to bicyclists who complained in July about wording that seemingly required riders to store vehicles at bike racks, when racks don’t exist in many places in New Orleans.
Palmer said at the time that she would work with the city to install more racks. City crews are also planning to stripe portions of streets with lines designating parking for scooters and bikes, a step that would cost less.
But while those plans are being fine-tuned, people will still be allowed to lock up their bicycles to posts and poles, as they do now, she said Thursday. Scooters won't be allowed on city sidewalks, though council staffers again pointed Thursday to the plans to carve out space for them on the street.
Those and other rules are expected to be finalized in the coming months.
In July, Palmer called those other components - particularly plans to create spaces for scooters and bikes -- crucial to the overall package of regulations.
"We.. need to make sure that our bicyclists and our scooters have the available parking that is necessary," she said.