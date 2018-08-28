The families of two black girls sent home from Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown last week for violating a policy against hair extensions will meet with school officials at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting was supposed to be held on Monday, but plans collapsed and the families' attorney and the Archdiocese of New Orleans' Office of Catholic Schools sent out dueling statements with contradictory accounts of the recent days' developments.
The school issued a statement at 6 p.m. on Monday saying that the families of Faith Fennidy and Tyrielle Davis postponed the meeting and then cancelled it, while attorney James Williams issued a statement later that night saying the school knew the family wanted to have it at 2 p.m. Tuesday in order to accommodate everyone who needed to be there.
Can't see video below? Click here.
A spokeswoman for the Office of Catholic Schools confirmed Tuesday that the meeting will take place, but said the idea of meeting at 2 p.m. wasn't raised until after the Archdiocese put out its statement.
The Archdiocese said Monday that it has rescinded the policy banning hair extensions and that it notified the families that the girls could return to school last Thursday. The families' statement noted that the offer came after a court had ordered a temporary injunction lifting the ban until early next month.
Family, archdiocese at odds over meeting with Christ the King School over rule against hair extensions
The controversy began Aug. 21, when a video posted on Instagram by Faith Fennidy's brother showed her in tears as school officials forced her to go home because she was wearing hair extensions, which were newly banned by the school.
The following day, the school sent Davis home as well, and the video of Fennidy continued to garner national attention.
Family of 6th grade girl barred from N.O.-area school for hair extensions: Use her experience to fight for change
The families and their supporters say the ban on hair extensions is culturally insensitive and unfairly affects black students, while others have said the girls should have to follow the rules established by the school.
Signs supporting the school were placed anonymously in front of the building overnight Sunday, though school officials took them down.