One of the two rookie New Orleans police officers accused of assaulting a man at a Mid-City bar last month had been under departmental investigation for two prior incidents, top Police Department brass told the City Council on Wednesday.

But because the probe involved missteps that his supervisors deemed minor, officer John Galman was cleared and sent back to work.

Less than a month later, Galman and Spencer Sutton were kicked off the force for beating Jorge Alberto “George” Gomez so severely that he had to be hospitalized. Both cops were still on probation after graduating from the police academy in December.

That was one of the major revelations during a hearing Wednesday in which council members raised serious concerns about the NOPD's recruiting policies.

Police officials said that Galman underwent a psychological evaluation after one of the incidents this summer, scrutiny that is reserved for officers with “potential anger issues."

Council members called for an even closer vetting of rookie cops.

"I’d also like to suggest that when an officer has multiple complaints, whether they are verified or not, that they meet with multiple therapists" and undergo drug or alcohol testing, said Councilman Jason Williams, who chairs the council's Criminal Justice Committee.

According to the department, eyewitnesses and surveillance footage revealed both officers to be the aggressors in a confrontation that began after Galman demanded to know if Gomez, who was wearing military-style camouflage clothes, had indeed served his country.

He then asked Gomez, a U.S. native who was raised in Honduras, if he was “American.”

The NOPD should have mandated additional training for Galman after his second incident, Councilwoman Helena Moreno said.

“I’m thinking that, with the officer being so new, and showing issues on the job, then it should immediately trigger a training plan, not just, ‘Go talk to someone,’ ” she said.

Galman, 26, and Sutton, 24, were terminated on July 25, a day after they were arrested and accused of assaulting Gomez at the Mid-City Yacht Club on South St. Patrick Street.

As the argument escalated, Galman struck Gomez with “an opened hand and fist” and Sutton struck him as well, according to police documents.

The rookie officers were booked on simple battery, pleaded not guilty and were initially released on their own recognizance before being jailed again and assigned bail of $1,500 each.

Gomez, meanwhile, was hospitalized after the blows caused swelling to his face and head. A GoFund Me page created to help pay for his hospital and other bills had raised $5,675 as of Wednesday.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison fired Sutton and Galman swiftly and stressed that both men were off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police officials also told the council that they were working with the District Attorney's Office to potentially upgrade the charges, pending further investigation and based on the extent of Gomez’s injuries.

But the scandal comes less than two years after federal monitors tasked with overseeing the NOPD’s compliance with a federal consent decree found that its recruiting process often overlooked “risk indicators” that signaled applicants were unfit for police work, such as domestic violence incidents, drug use or arrests.

That report came out in January 2017, and federal monitors said in April of that year that police were still working to implement its recommendations.

Galman applied to the department in October 2016 and was hired in June 2017, officials said Wednesday. Sutton applied in August 2016 and was hired in February 2017.

Harrison and other NOPD officials insisted that nothing in either man’s vetting process exposed flaws that would have led to their termination.

They also said the vetting process is robust and that the NOPD “self-corrected” problem areas that the federal report exposed.

“What I can say about this case is there were no indicators in their background investigations, from beginning to end, that would indicate that this type of behavior would have manifested itself,” Harrison said.

The two previous incidents involving Galman were considered minor, although they occurred within one month of each other and not long before Galman and Sutton attacked Gomez, NOPD Public Integrity Bureau Chief Arlinda Westbrook said.

One involved a car chase and hinged on whether that chase was authorized, she said. Westbrook said she couldn’t remember the details of the other incident.

But after at least one of those incidents, “where it appeared the officer might have been showing some anger,” Galman was sent to the psychologist, she said. “He was sent back, (and they said) they didn’t see any problems at that time,” she said.

Civil Service Deputy Personnel Director Amy Trepagnier also described a multiple-step psychological screening process that officers undergo before they get a badge, which was revamped last year after the federal report was released.

The process generally involves two written psychological tests and an interview, which is tailored to each candidate based on their answers to the written questions.

Sutton went through the old process, and Galman went through the new process, Trepagnier said in a later email. The new process involved a change in the types of tests given and the skills those tests assess, she said. It was also conducted by a new psychologist.

Councilman Williams, who on behalf of the city issued a public apology to Gomez last month, nonetheless called for a tighter watch, particularly on new officers with small-scale difficulties that might otherwise get overlooked.

Those officers might get extra counseling or attention by multiple professionals so nothing is missed, he said.

“If a simple thing can help ... then we can stop another Jorge Gomez (incident),” he said.

