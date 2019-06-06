Vito Mastrangelo had the crowd eating out of his hand.
Speaking before about 500 people gathered Thursday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Mastrangelo drew laughs as he recounted flunking — perhaps not accidentally — the test that would have made him a U.S. Army mechanic as a teenager in the early 1940s, and how he opted instead for a wartime assignment with a description he didn't even understand because it paid an extra $20 a month.
"That was a lot of money back then," the Californian explained to more laughter. "You could buy a lot of hamburgers for $20 a month."
But asked moments later what he thinks of when he thinks about D-Day, Mastrangelo, whose job was to bury the dead on the beaches and bluffs of Normandy, on the outskirts of Paris and in the forests of Ardennes, couldn't make it through the first few words of his answer.
"What I think about? I never forget the dead bodies," he said, breaking down immediately.
"I can't forget those boys," he sobbed, tapping his temple with a trembling finger. "Every day. Every day."
Mastrangelo was one of three World War II veterans speaking at the museum Thursday as part of its slate of ceremonies, presentations and activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the day in 1944 that Allied forces launched the grueling but ultimately successful invasion of German-occupied western Europe.
Their stories made up the centerpiece of the day as the veterans fielded questions from some of the roughly 3,000 visitors who came to the museum for the anniversary — the last major commemoration of D-Day for which the war's veterans will be alive in significant numbers.
Tolley Fletcher, of Baton Rouge, was a gunner's mate in the U.S. Navy and arrived in England from the North African campaign to take part in the Normandy invasion.
"I thought England was gonna sink from what was going over there," he said, recalling all the soldiers, vehicles and stacks of equipment assembled for the massive invasion.
The new arrivals were nervous but excited to find out what their role in the invasion would be. Fletcher was assigned to a small, wooden submarine chaser chosen to escort various landing craft full of soldiers through 4-foot waves because it had radar.
"Our ship was really lucky; we had no damage and no one got hurt," he said. "The most shocking part was, on the way in, you’d see all the bodies that were already in the water.”
He paused for a moment, adding, “Of course, you were quite unsure what was going to happen. We had no trouble with our job … you pretty much have to close your mind and do what you’ve got to do.”
Henry DuBay joined the fight as part of an Air Force troop-carrier squadron a few hours ahead of the beach landings, in which soldiers jumped out of 3,000 planes into the night sky with 80-pound packs on their backs.
The airborne assault, the largest in history at the time, was full of logistical unknowns, and DuBay said the soldiers simply had to trust in their planes' navigators and jump when the light came on.
Planners "didn’t know there would be tremendous turbulence; they didn’t consider the weather factor," DuBay said. "There’s ground fire, shells going off, fumes, visibility was bad, bad, bad. It’s a calculated risk, and you go for it.”
Asked about the chaos of D-Day, Fletcher said Murphy's law is the rule in wartime: If anything can go wrong, it will.
"You make all these detailed plans, and as soon as you get into business, it all goes to pot,” he said. "There’s never been a war where ... things go exactly as you predicted."
Mastrangelo, whose extra $20 a month put him in charge of the 607th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company, described the first moments on land as "terrible, chaos."
"What we trained for and what we saw over there was two different things," he said.
The engineers charged up the beach first to disarm the booby traps. "They all didn't survive, so somebody needed to take care of them."
Pinned down by a gunner up on the bluffs, Mastrangelo and the 25 men under his command buried 468 troops on the beaches. They sent three rangers up and killed the German shooter, and once off the beaches they buried 18,000 in the three months that followed.
Later, during the Battle of the Bulge, Mastrangelo's captain ordered them to make sure the German grave sites were given the same care as the Allied sites.
"In case the Germans broke through, we needed to show that we cared about the German dead also," he explained.
Mastrangelo said he never told his parents what he did in the war or the things he saw. "Not a word," he said. "Nothing was said for 50 years."
Rachel Ball, a history student from Little Rock, Arkansas, working on her master’s degree, said she came to the museum to learn from the stories of veterans and honor them.
“We’re losing our D-Day veterans and our WWII veterans in general, and this is just a way to keep their memory alive and keep their stories going,” she said. “Maybe those who aren’t as interested or as nerdy about history as I am can know why we do what we do. Because these men and woman, they joined because this was their country and they were willing to lay their lives on the line for it.”