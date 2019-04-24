Just as it did one year ago, legislation that would extend Harrah’s license to operate the only casino in New Orleans on Wednesday breezed through a House committee, the first step to becoming law.
Members of the House Criminal Justice Committee asked no difficult questions, and no one voted against the measure.
Five years before the current license expires, House Bill 544 would give Harrah’s an additional 30 years to operate the New Orleans casino in return for the company’s pledge to invest $325 million to upgrade the facility – including a new hotel – and pay tens of millions of dollars more in additional taxes over that period.
Last year’s law collapsed on the final day of the legislative session after senators began questioning whether the bill represented a good deal for the public, which owns the casino site and awards the operating license.
This year’s bill likely won’t face problems because it counts on the support of Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, since this year’s measure pays more to the state and the city of New Orleans.
The sponsor of the bill last year and this year is House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia.
