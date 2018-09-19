The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday threw its support behind the proposed purchase and redevelopment of the former Avondale Shipyard, which officials estimate could bring more than 2,000 jobs back to the shuttered site.
The council expressed support for an agreement between the purchaser, a new company named Avondale Marine, and the parish's economic development arm, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission.
While that agreement has yet to be finalized, it was the only agenda item at a special meeting of the JEDCO board Wednesday afternoon.
The agreement between the two is expected to include plans for a PILOT, or "payment in lieu of taxation" arrangement, in which parish officials would take into account investment and construction costs in determining how much is due to the parish.
A second resolution supported a cooperative endeavor agreement between Avondale Marine and the Port of New Orleans, which controls tariffs at the site. Under that agreement, the port will work to help Avondale Marine offer container cargo services and will build, at Avondale Marine's expense, a spur of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad to the site to facilitate rail access.
Avondale Marine is a partnership between the Illinois-based financial services firm Hilco Global and T. Parker Host Inc., a shipping agent based in Virginia. The Avondale site is owned by Huntington Ingalls. Avondale Marine has the site under contract, but the deal has not closed yet.
Adam Anderson, the CEO of T. Parker Host, said Wednesday that he was excited by the prospects of the project.
"This is a very significant step," he said of the Parish Council action. "Our goal is to unlock the potential locked up in Avondale Shipyard."
Parish President Mike Yenni was similarly pleased.
"This could be one of the biggest economic developments the parish has ever seen," he said. "We've seen tremendous growth on the Elmwood side (of the river); now we need to see it on the west bank."
The boards of the Port of New Orleans and the Public Belt Railroad plan to take up related resolutions Thursday.
Purchase and redevelopment of the more than 250-acre site would be the fulfillment of a long-held desire for parish officials.
Avondale Shipyard was at one time the largest private employer in the state. But in 2011, then-owner Northrop Grumman announced plans to consolidate all its shipbuilding efforts in Mississippi. In 2013, the last ship built at Avondale was completed.
Avondale Marine plans to turn the site into a multi-modal waterfront industrial park with both small and large companies on the site. Company officials have compared their plans to similar projects in other parts of the U.S., including the redevelopment of a 3,100-acre former Bethlehem Steel site in Baltimore into the cargo facility Tradepoint Atlantic.
The Avondale site offers several advantages for a transit and logistics facility: significant crane capacity and about 8,000 feet of riverfront and deepwater access. Still, Anderson said it will require a significant investment to transform the site into the vision Avondale Marine has for it.
The dock and levee are being upgraded, and any silting and scouring in the river will have to be addressed, he added.
"We do not intend to build Navy ships," he told the council.
The Parish Council also passed measures agreeing to provide emergency services to the site and to study the land use in areas around the shipyard.