As New Orleans celebrated another Mardi Gras season with parades and revelry, the Tulane community and many families were left reeling.

Less than three days after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a crowd of bicyclists killing Tulane alumnus David Hynes, Tulane senior Margaret Maurer, 21, was killed in a freak accident while at a rest stop in Mississippi.

"The tragic losses of these two extraordinary members of the Tulane family during what was supposed to be a time of joy and celebration are a reminder to cherish each moment and each individual," read a post from Tulane President Mike Fittz on the school's official Facebook page on Wednesday. "Our hearts and prayers remain with the family and friends of Meg and David."

Hynes was killed Saturday, along with New Orleanian Sharree Walls, after a driver plowed into a group of bicyclists on Esplanade Avenue. Seven others were also injured, and the driver, Tashonty Toney, was arrested and booked on multiple counts. Hynes was a 2013 graduate of the Tulane School of Law and a newlywed who had recently moved to Seattle. He and his wife, who was one of those injured, were in New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

Maurer, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died Tuesday after being struck by a tire that came loose from an tractor-trailer and struck her at a rest stop along I-10.

Maurer was expected to graduate in May with a degree in scientific illustration, "a field that combined her skill as a scientist, her incredible artistic talent and her love of nature, read the post. The school intends to display her illustrations publicly.

The post also offered resources for support counseling.

