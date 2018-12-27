New Orleans property tax bills for 2019 will be available on the city’s website starting Friday, officials said Thursday. In addition, paper bills are being mailed to all Orleans Parish property owners. The mailing began Wednesday, officials said.
Property tax payments are due by Jan. 31.
Starting Friday, property owners may view and pay their property tax bills in full online at www.nola.gov/pay-taxes/. To view the tax bill online, you must provide the tax bill number located on a current or prior tax bill for that property.
Property owners also can use the assessor’s website, at www.nolaassessor.com, to determine their tax bill number by property address.
There is no handling fee if you pay your taxes using a bank checking account (E-Check). Credit or debit card payments are accepted, but a 2.49 percent processing fee is added.
Paying online allows payments to be posted quickly.
Alternatively, property owners may mail their payments to P.O. Box 60047, New Orleans, LA 70160-0047. Using the payment stub provided on the bill will help ensure prompt and accurate posting.
Mailed payments must be postmarked by Jan. 31 to receive timely credit.
The city advises property owners who intend to pay their bills in person at City Hall (Bureau of the Treasury, Room 1W40) that coming in early or mid-January avoids the long lines that can occur at the deadline.
For questions about property tax payments, call the Bureau of the Treasury at (888) 387-8027.