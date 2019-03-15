Two weeks after a supporter of Cynthia Lee Sheng released a poll showing her in the lead in the race for Jefferson Parish president, John Young’s campaign has released poll it commissioned showing he, in fact, has the edge.
Young’s campaign touted a lead of about 3 percentage points over Lee Sheng in a head-to-head match up, and a dead heat between the two in a scenario in which Mike Yenni, the current parish president, also runs for reelection.
Yenni, who’s political fortunes have been declared all-but-dead by prognosticators following sexting scandal, has not said whether he is going to run.
Young’s campaign chairman, Bill Allerton, declared the head-to-head results show Young leading Lee Sheng “decisively,” however, it is 39 percent to 36 percent with a full 25 percent still undecided.
Allerton took a swipe at the previous poll, which showed Lee Sheng with a 7-point lead but only looked at a field of three candidates, suggesting it avoided a head-to-head finding because it would have shown Young in the lead.
The Young campaign's poll results for a three-way race have Young and Lee Sheng each with 30 percent, Yenni with 16 percent and 24 percent undecided.
The poll, conducted by Gulf Coast Resources of cell and land-line phone users, questioned 796 likely voters from March 7-9.
The election will be held Oct. 12.