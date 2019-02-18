Mayor LaToya Cantrell was elected well over a year ago, but her campaign apparently is still in high gear, according to campaign finance reports released last week.
With more than two years still to go before she has to worry about re-election, Cantrell’s campaign brought in more than $461,000 last year. That puts her in the top tier of political fundraisers in the state and vaults her over several statewide officials and a candidate for governor who all will be running this year.
At the same time, her campaign operation remains alive, if in a slightly reduced form, with $234,000 going last year to various consultants, staffers and other expenses typical of an active run for office.
When combined with money left over from the prior year, that left Cantrell with about $250,600 in the bank as of Dec. 31, a war chest to build on before she presumably runs for re-election in 2021.
Cantrell’s fundraising in 2018 was almost twice what former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, considered to be a powerful fundraiser, brought in during the first year after he was elected in 2010.
Cantrell’s haul fell short of the more than $3.8 million raised last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the more than $561,000 one of his Republican challengers, Eddie Rispone, brought in for this fall’s election. She also fell short of the money raised by Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and several candidates actively running in races this year.
That’s to be expected. What’s more surprising is whom she outraised, even with no election on the horizon.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who is also challenging Edwards, came up almost $105,000 short of Cantrell’s fundraising in 2018. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain also came in with fundraising totals below Cantrell’s.
Cantrell’s campaign staff could not be reached for comment Monday, but the fundraising is unlikely to taper off. Earlier this month, U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond and Steve Scalise — a Democrat and a high-profile Republican — held a high-dollar fundraiser for Cantrell during the Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras celebration.
The campaign kept a variety of consultants and staff on hand throughout the year.
Maggie Carroll, Cantrell’s campaign manager, received $31,500 for “campaign management consulting.” Carroll also serves as executive director of Cantrell’s political action committee, Action New Orleans, which paid her $3,000 last year.
Action New Orleans has largely focused on promoting Cantrell’s push to redirect some tourism tax money to the infrastructure needs of the city and the Sewerage & Water Board. While the group was only created in the fall and brought in only about $31,000, it could prove to be a powerful fundraising tool, as it is not subject to the relatively low limits that individuals and companies can donate to candidates.
Other Cantrell consultants and staff include those assisting in social and digital media and marketing, finance and fundraising, and communications — positions that usually are relatively dormant between elections. All told, the campaign spent about $106,400 on those services over the course of the year.
A more unusual expense was the roughly $36,000 Cantrell spent on the image consultant who also assisted her with her clothes, hair and makeup during her election campaign.
An ongoing expenditure on an image consultant is not typical of candidates in Louisiana, though it's not uncommon to see such services paid for occasionally during a campaign.
Retaining such a consultant would not be barred by campaign finance law, said R. Gray Sexton, a former attorney for the state Board of Ethics who now represents clients in front of it.
Cantrell also used $7,700 from her campaign to pay off fees assessed by the Board of Ethics for finance reports that had been filed late. Typically, the board’s penalties are not that high and are often waived or suspended.
However, the Ethics Board had previously suspended late fees incurred by Cantrell’s campaigns for the City Council on the promise that her future reports would come in on time, said Kathleen Allen, the board's administrator. When new reports were filed late during her mayoral race, that suspension was reassessed, Allen said.
About $5,600 of the total fine was from those previous late fees and the remaining $2,100 was for the new violations, she said.
The Board of Ethics does not typically have a problem with campaign funds being used to pay late fees, Allen said.
“There is not a prohibition against using campaign funds to pay a campaign violation unless there has been some finding by the board that a violation is egregious,” she said.
The campaign also paid $13,050 to Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin, the law firm that represented Cantrell as Landry investigated her after her use of a city credit card while a member of the City Council became an issue during the mayoral election. That case was later dropped.
It’s not clear whether the payments to the law firm were directly related to work on that case, as the firm is listed as providing “campaign finance advising.”
However, paying a defense attorney with campaign funds would not be out of bounds, Sexton said. The courts have ruled that as long as a charge was related to holding public office and the case was dropped or ended with an exoneration, such expenditures are allowed, he said.