It doesn’t look like much now: a collection of surface parking lots, boarded-up buildings and a pizza joint, spread over a few hundred feet of pavement. But the 400 block of South Rampart Street is a veritable cradle of jazz, an unmatched grouping of key sites in the music's birth.
At the block’s downriver end, by Perdido Street, the father of jazz, Buddy Bolden, honed his act at the Eagle Saloon. Up the block a bit, the music's perfecter, Louis Armstrong, won a talent show — in whiteface — at the Iroquois Theater. Jelly Roll Morton and Bessie Smith also performed there.
A couple of doors past that, the young Armstrong was employed and encouraged by a Jewish family, the Karnofskys, who nurtured his love for music, loaned him money for his first cornet and later opened a record store. And at the upriver end, by Poydras Street, is the recently restored Little Gem Saloon, which according to some sources was another Bolden haunt in the first decade of the 1900s.
All told, the block is home to four of New Orleans’ most important extant landmarks from the first years of jazz — the greatest concentration still left — all of which have come perilously close to collapse over the last few decades.
Only the Little Gem has gotten the help it needs: New owners completed a $5 million renovation in 2012 and reopened it as a restaurant and lounge.
The Eagle Saloon, the Iroquois Theater and the Karnofsky building have long been awaiting the same kind of attention. Despite frantic warnings from historians and preservationists, vagrants from time to time have taken up residence inside the buildings, though they’ve been secured of late.
Over the years, there have been periodic announcements of restoration plans that never got off the ground.
But now, a new plan, with new owners, is starting to take shape. A big chunk of the block, including the Iroquois and the Karnofsky shop, has been acquired by or is under contract to the GBX Group, a Cleveland-based real estate firm that specializes in historic preservation, according to its chief executive officer, Drew Sparacia. The firm has done several projects in New Orleans, including the Catahoula Hotel on Union Street.
Sparacia said the Iroquois and the Karnofsky store will be fully restored. His hope is that they will be repurposed in a way that reflects their history, perhaps as nightclubs or lounges that feature jazz, along the lines of the Little Gem.
“The use is going to incorporate the history of jazz,” Sparacia said. “We want the whole block to celebrate that history.”
The big picture is still coming into focus, he said, but he envisions doing some “infill” construction on some of the surface parking lots that now occupy much of the block.
Whatever buildings are added will fit in with the landmarks in scale and style, he said, adding that GBX will consult with the National Park Service as well as state, city and nonprofit entities that deal with historic preservation.
“We want to be really sensitive to the historical fabric, so the new buildings will have the look and feel of the past,” Sparacia said. “You won’t see a 20-story building there. It’ll all be about the same height.”
He said he expects the new buildings will also have commercial uses, such as restaurants or nightclubs, though there could be residential units upstairs.
Among the investors in the project is Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Sparacia confirmed.
“He is involved to some extent, but he is not the driver,” Sparacia said. “You know how much he loves the city. He wants to help the city do great things. I think this could be another of the special things he does for the city.”
Brees could not be reached for comment.
John McCusker, a jazz historian and former photographer for The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, has long railed at the block’s sorry condition. Though he’s seen other redevelopment plans proposed and then stall, he greeted the latest news with guarded optimism.
“If that’s what they do, that’s fabulous,” McCusker said. “On the bell curve of preserving a structure, you’ve got on one end of the spectrum the old Sunset Café, which was part of a cluster of clubs on the South Side of Chicago where all the early New Orleans jazz musicians played. It’s now an Ace Hardware store. But you can go in it, and it’s still there.
“On the other end of the spectrum is a museum, which is the most expensive, least practical option.
"Logically, your middle ground is, you try to set up some kind of commercial interest in there to cover your nut, something to make it self-sustaining. And if they want to go the extra mile and recognize the buildings’ history, that’s all anyone can ask for.”
Sparacia said GBX will be the investment group behind the plan, while the actual construction would be done by a contractor. Once the work is complete, GBX would likely lease the properties to commercial operators, he said.
While GBX is taking over much of the block, the company for now will not own the Eagle Saloon, located at 401 S. Rampart St., where Bolden played early gigs.
That property has an especially complex and fraught history. It’s currently owned by a nonprofit known as the New Orleans Music Hall of Fame that received public money for plans that were never realized. But it could eventually become part of the GBX-led redevelopment.
"We are talking with the owners of the other historic jazz properties to help in accomplishing our goal along Rampart," Sparacia said. "These discussions may result in the acquisition of some of the properties, a co-investment with the current properties' owners, or just helping them navigate through the process of historic rehabilitation and preservation."
The New Orleans Music Hall of Fame's board sent The Advocate a statement saying it intends to conduct a public process to determine the "best path forward" for the Eagle Saloon. Board member Deacon John Moore added: "We welcome our new neighbors and look forward to achieving the vision of resurrecting the Rampart Street corridor."
Skip Henderson, a preservationist who focuses on sites of musical heritage and helped get three of the Rampart Street buildings designated as landmarks, worries about over-commercialization of the block. He believes the public should have some control over such critical sites — especially the future of the Eagle Saloon, which he views as the most significant of the buildings.
"My biggest concern is privately monetizing historic ground that should remain in some part in the public domain," Henderson said.
Henderson also expressed fear that the redevelopment of a historically black corridor — where African-American musicians created a singular art form — would be carried out with little or no input from black people.
"You can pay lip service to black culture all you want, but when it’s all white money, it’s a minstrel show," he said. "It's white people coming in and making money off black culture."
Sparacia said he intends to seek input from a diverse group of stakeholders and would reach out to Henderson.
Danielle Del Sol, executive director of the Preservation Resource Center, said she is thrilled that the block — which she called a “site of national significance” — is finally getting some attention.
She noted that her group has partnered with GBX before, on a historic renovation in Mid-City, and said the PRC will have a role in this project as well.
“We are so excited to know that plans are in the works to finally revitalize the blighted pieces of this historic block, and are grateful to say that we will play a part in protecting some of this corridor moving forward,” Del Sol said.
GBX earlier this year donated what is called a “historic façade easement” of the Karnofsky store to the PRC, qualifying GBX for a federal tax break. Meanwhile, the PRC, as holder of the easement, inspects the façade annually to make sure it’s in good shape. Any changes to the building would have to be approved by the PRC.
“This building was home to the family who took in a young Louis Armstrong as one of their own,” Del Sol said. “We will now care for this building in perpetuity to make sure it is always kept in excellent condition.”
For a city enamored of the past, New Orleans has done a terrible job of preserving key structures associated with the city’s signature art form. McCusker said the buildings along South Rampart barely survived the "urban renewal," in the mid-1900s, of what used to be called “back of town.” Decades of neglect since then have taken a toll as well.
The news about South Rampart, combined with the recent announcement of plans to fix up Bolden’s dilapidated but still-standing home in Central City, could mean things are finally about to change, McCusker said.
“We finally lurched the city into action on the Bolden house. And now, if something’s gonna happen with these buildings, God Almighty, that’s great," he said. "It would mean the city’s really turned the corner on jazz preservation … if that all takes place.”